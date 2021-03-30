Industry-Leading Brands Adopt Translations.com-Adobe Integration for Multilingual Content Management at Record Pace

NEW YORK and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that more than 30 leading brands have implemented GlobalLink® Connect's Adobe integrations to manage their global enterprise content in 2020. These integrations allow businesses to leverage GlobalLink's translation workflow management from within the user interface of Adobe applications.

"Adobe works closely with technology partners like Translations.com to help our customers take full advantage of their investment in our solutions," said Nik Shroff, Senior Director, Global Technology Partners at Adobe. "For over twelve years, Translations.com has helped brands around the globe find new and interesting ways to scale, launch, and maintain multilingual digital experiences. As a Premier partner, Translations.com's integration with Adobe Experience Cloud will continue to give our customers the ability to reach new markets faster than ever."

Translations.com is a Premier Partner in the Adobe Exchange Program with more than 150 shared customers and over 12 years of experience. As a Platinum sponsor of this year's Adobe Summit, the company will showcase success stories from Novo Nordisk, Honeywell, Amplifon, and GF Machining Solutions. Attendees can register for the session, webcast, and more at the dedicated Adobe Summit landing page .

GlobalLink Connect provides an end-to-end solution that manages all facets of the translation process. Many of Adobe's offerings, including Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Creative Cloud, combine with GlobalLink Connect's workflow capabilities to create a seamless plug-and-play solution with virtually no IT overhead. Users benefit from streamlined management and control over customer experiences in multiple languages.

GlobalLink Connect's Adobe integrations include:

Adobe Experience Manager

Adobe Magento Commerce

Adobe Marketo Engage

Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe InDesign Server

Adobe Component Content Management System

GlobalLink Connect features include:

Scheduled or on-demand translations via Adobe's UI

Dashboard view of translation spend and other KPIs

Internal or external vendor management

Flexible workflows featuring machine translation, human translation, or both

Rapid ROI via reduced IT involvement and project management overhead

Scott Rathburn, Global Localization Lead and Senior Content Editor from Haas Automation and a GlobalLink-Adobe integration user, commented, "GlobalLink is the foundation of Haas Automation's global localization strategy. Since deploying in 2018, we have more than doubled our number of locales while reducing our time-to-market for new content and improving efficiencies company-wide. We change content monthly, if not weekly, and it's frequently targeted by region. We simply could not do what we do without GlobalLink's expansive capabilities and the phenomenal Translations.com support team behind it. We're looking forward to Translations.com's upcoming Adobe Summit session and webcast, and we're excited to see what the future has in store."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We are excited to highlight some of our most exciting joint success stories at the Adobe Summit. Adobe has been a key technology partner for us for over 12 years, and we look forward to expanding that partnership in the future. New joint customers have onboarded our GlobalLink-Adobe integrated solutions at a record pace in 2020 and, most importantly, those clients are benefiting from the ability to manage multilingual content directly from their Adobe user interface."

About Translations.com

Translations.com is the world's largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ Translations.com's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.

SOURCE Translations.com

Related Links

http://www.translations.com

