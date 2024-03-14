Industry-leading Customers bp, Marshalls PLC, and Trivium Packaging, Plus Deloitte, EY, and SAP Speaking at BeyondTheBlack™ Europe 2024

Annual BlackLine conference to highlight top-of-mind topics for the Office of the CFO,including the use of AI in Finance and Accounting

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) is hosting its 14th annual European conference in London next week, uniting a community of finance and accounting leaders to inspire, power, and guide digital finance transformation. Beyond reporting the numbers and managing risk, Finance and Accounting (F&A) is being asked to do more than ever before, including transforming foundational processes, optimizing business operations, and guiding corporate strategy. At BeyondTheBlack™ Europe 2024, F&A leaders will learn how they can 'Go Beyond' and move to modern accounting while driving a more strategic Office of the CFO.

BeyondTheBlack Europe invites F&A professionals to embrace modern accounting over two days of sessions featuring speakers from 14 BlackLine customers including bp, Marshall's PLC, and Trivium Packaging. Leading customers will share measurable results from modernizing their financial close and consolidation, invoice-to-cash, and intercompany accounting processes using BlackLine's solutions on their digital finance transformation journeys. Thought leaders from Deloitte, EY, and SAP are also sponsoring and speaking at the event.

Program Highlights :

14 BlackLine customers sharing their digital finance transformation stories

More than 50 total speakers, spanning over 40 sessions on key topics including: The use of advanced automation technologies and AI to optimize financial close, consolidation, invoice-to-cash, financial analytics, and intercompany accounting processes Best practices to automate invoice-to-cash processes, such as cash application and electronic invoicing, and turn payment data into actionable, real-time intelligence How automating intercompany processes can vastly improve operational and tax efficiencies, unlocking new horizons for growth and helping leading-class organizations 'Go Beyond Zero' with their intercompany transaction balances How BlackLine complements all commonly used ERP systems, including SAP, Oracle, Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Workday, Sage Intacct, and more Best practices for implementing meaningful and measurable change across the F&A organization

11 deep-dive BlackLine University workshops

5 interactive expert panels

Featured Speakers :

BlackLine Founder and Co-CEO Therese Tucker , Co-CEO Owen Ryan , Chief Transformation Officer Tammy Coley , Senior Solution Leader Mike Polaha , and other BlackLine finance transformation experts will address a myriad of topics that are top of mind across the entire Office of the CFO at a time when F&A is being called on to do more with less and to serve as a true strategic advisor to the business.

and other BlackLine finance transformation experts will address a myriad of topics that are top of mind across the entire Office of the CFO at a time when F&A is being called on to do more with less and to serve as a true strategic advisor to the business. 'High Performance' Hosts Jake Humphrey & Damian Hughes – Jake Humphrey (a broadcast presenter of 20 years) and Damian Hughes (a leading high-performance expert) use their popular podcast to speak with athletes, authors, entertainers, and experts about the keys to their success. They look beyond each guest's achievements and encourage them to share how they developed their mindset, what gives them confidence, and how they navigate adversity. Jake and Damian will share their insights and lessons learned to help attendees of this year's BeyondTheBlack Europe build high-performing F&A teams.

BeyondTheBlack Europe 2024 takes place Wednesday to Thursday, March 20th and 21st, bringing together customers, partners, and future customers to learn what the best companies in the world have to say about digital finance transformation and the role BlackLine plays in modernizing their F&A operations. Find more information and register for the complimentary conference here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting and finance processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's market-leading cloud platform and customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, intercompany accounting, invoice-to-cash, and consolidation processes – inspiring, powering, and guiding large enterprises and midsize businesses on their digital finance transformation journeys.

More than 4,300 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and is recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Sydney, and Singapore. For more information, visit blackline.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Dyer

PR Director

BlackLine

818-936-7166

[email protected]

BlackLine Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine's current plans, estimates and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

This Publication contains information in summary form and is therefore intended for general guidance only. It is not intended to be a substitute for detailed research or the exercise of professional judgment. Member firms of the global EY organization cannot accept responsibility for loss to any person relying on this article.

SOURCE BlackLine