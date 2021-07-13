Industry-Leading Executives, Steve Eberling and Andrew Sencindiver, Join IPS to Lead CM Division in the Americas Region

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC, a leading provider of engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation (EPCMV) services, announces the appointment of two industry-leading executives to advance the company's growing construction management division. Steve Eberling joins IPS as Executive Vice President of CM Division-Americas, and Andrew Sencindiver joins as Sr. Vice President of CM Division-Americas.

Mr. Eberling and Mr. Sencindiver were long-standing leaders of the Lendlease Corporation, specifically in the life sciences sector. They are well-known in the industry, each bringing more than 30 years of experience. Their relationships run deep with many IPS clients, and their collaborative approach to project delivery aligns well with IPS' methodology and continued strategy for growth.

"With the unique post-COVID challenges and project expectations, the life science industry needs a truly innovative and integrated EPCMV company delivering complex projects of varying sizes," stated Dave Goswami, IPS Chairman and CEO. "With the addition of proven industry leaders like Steve and Andrew, we are positioned to spearhead the industry in delivering projects to the 'new' expectations of our clients while leveraging our unique brand of project delivery, innovative solutions, and state-of-the-art tools and technology."

Both Steve Eberling and Andrew Sencindiver will be an integral part of the overall IPS leadership team. As the Executive Vice President of CM Division-Americas, Mr. Eberling will become a member of the IPS Executive Committee and lead the company's construction management business in the Americas region.

Mr. Andrew Sencindiver, as the Sr. Vice President of CM Division-Americas, will report to Steve Eberling and focus on the daily operations of the division. Mr. Sencindiver brings a depth of expertise and knowledge across the full range of construction services, specifically on large-scale projects in the life sciences industry. His responsibilities include the implementation of practices that align with corporate and divisional objectives to achieve positive results.

"Steve and Andrew have worked side by side for over 30 years and have developed mutual trust and respect," stated Mark Butler, IPS President and Managing Director-Americas. "They are difference-makers in the construction industry, and I'm delighted that both gentlemen decided that IPS was the company with the most potential for success and growth. Their leadership style complements IPS' culture, and their vast experience enhances our capability and our integrated EPCMV delivery platform."

About IPS

IPS is a global leader in developing innovative business solutions for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Through operational expertise and industry-leading knowledge, skill and passion, IPS provides consulting, architecture, engineering, construction management, and compliance services that allow clients to create and manufacture life-impacting products around the world. Headquartered in Blue Bell, PA-USA, IPS is one of the fastest-growing companies servicing the life sciences industry with over 1,600 professionals in the US, Canada, Brazil, UK, Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Singapore, China, and India. Visit our website at www.ipsdb.com.

