Industry-Leading Franchise Consulting and Digital Marketing Firms Announce Strategic Investment

MUNSTER, Ind., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders and owners of the nation's leading franchise consulting firm, iFranchise Group, and its affiliated marketing agency, TopFire Media, announced that they have received a strategic investment from L2 Capital Partners. The partnership, which was finalized just before the close of 2023, is designed to foster the future growth of the multi-channel franchise services organization.

iFranchise Group TopFire Media

The partnership is a means for intelligently building upon nearly three decades of franchise consulting and development, and more than a decade of franchise digital marketing, advertising, and public relations work. By leveraging the experience, expertise, and superior client service provided by iFranchise Group and TopFire Media, along with the insight and resources of L2 Capital Partners, the firms are collectively planning to expand services and teams while maintaining long-term, successful client relationships.

Peter Batushansky, Partner of L2 Capital, said, "We're very pleased to have the opportunity to help recognized industry leaders, like those who have been instrumental to the current success of iFranchise Group and TopFire Media, further expand their roles and influence in the exciting franchising space. We're very impressed with the teams they've built, their business models, the reputation they've earned, and their growth to date. We're thrilled that they've chosen L2 to be their partner going forward."

"I am very excited about our partnership with L2 Capital. We partnered with L2 because of their commitment to excellence and their shared vision for the future of the industry," said iFranchise Group founder, CEO, and TopFire Media Board Member, Mark Siebert. "With the experience and added capital that L2 brings to the partnership, I am confident that iFranchise Group and TopFire Media will be well positioned for strategic growth in 2024 and beyond."

For over 25 years, iFranchise Group has provided highly customized franchise consulting, development, operations, and marketing solutions to companies across a wide range of industries looking to franchise a business or improve their existing franchise systems. The company's expert franchise consultants have worked with hundreds of franchise systems, as well as licensing and dealership organizations, leading to iFranchise Group being ranked the #1 Franchise Consulting firm in annual surveys conducted by Entrepreneur Magazine for the last five years. Its affiliate, TopFire Media, was founded in 2013 as a vehicle for providing franchisors with state-of-the-art digital marketing, website development and optimization, and public relations services, all under one roof.

The partnership with L2 Capital represents the next stage of the organization's evolution, which has seen its role in franchising go from a boutique consulting firm to a franchising market leader, offering unmatched expertise in strategic planning, operations, marketing, sales, and more.

Dave Hood, iFranchise Group President and TopFire Media Board Member, stated: "We are steadfast in our commitment to providing the utmost in expertise and guidance to our clients. We also understand the ever-changing needs of the franchising marketplace. We see this alliance of our firms as an ideal way to ensure, going forward, that we are providing the best possible results for franchisors, for our teams, and for our stakeholders."

iFranchise Group, the nation's leading franchise consulting firm, offers expert services in strategic planning, operations training, franchise marketing, and sales. It caters to both emerging and established franchises globally.

TopFire Media is an award-winning online marketing firm that specializes in public relations, PPC, SEO, and digital marketing for franchise lead generation. Collaborating with iFranchise Group, it aims to boost growth for both new and mature franchisors through high-quality lead generation.

L2 Capital, a prominent private equity firm in the lower middle market, has been generating leading returns since 2010. Focused on consumer and business services companies, it leverages an operational strategy to enhance market share, targeting businesses ready for rapid growth acceleration.

Media Contact:

Judy Janusz

(708) 957-2300

[email protected]

SOURCE iFranchise Group