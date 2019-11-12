Industry-Leading Hcareers Relaunches Platform, Introducing Proprietary Fit Score to Expertly Match Hospitality Employers and Job Seekers

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hcareers, the leading career resource serving the hospitality industry, announced the relaunch of its platform, now utilizing AI-powered technology that will match individuals with roles that fit them best and encourage longevity, retention, and growth. Studies show that salary, benefits, and employee reviews are among the top qualities looked for in a job, while benefits and perks convince job seekers to apply for a role. The new Hcareers will modernize recruitment practices with its composite Fit Score to process data related to company culture, skill set, salary and benefit needs, values, and company attributes. The combination of those factors will attract the top candidate to a posting and move those candidates to the top of a recruiter's pool of candidates. Employers can now also create comprehensive profiles showcasing their top attributes to attract candidates.

Hcareers better aligns today's job seeker-to-recruiter relationship by using an intelligent job posting network designed specifically for hospitality employers. Now, it will also provide tools and insights for employers to attract top talent and influence potential employees' decision-making. To further career education and advancement, employers and employees will be able to receive personalized skill development road maps to increase upskilling within the industry.

"Hcareers now offers job seekers in the hospitality industry possibilities they've never had before and the most robust platform for employers to attract candidates," said Ron Mitchell, founder and CEO of Virgil Holdings. "Using our AI-enabled job matching, career path identification, and professional education, Hcareers will help identify and launch sustainable, long-term careers in an industry with an infamously high turnover rate."

Employers will now be able to attract more candidates who fit their culture and share their company values through branded pages and video to share what it is like to work at the company, highlight employee stories, and more. By matching candidates with a company based on data and intangibles that extend beyond roles and responsibilities, Hcareers creates job satisfaction, longer stays with a company, and increases the rate of career growth.

To help further increase a focus on long-term career development in the hospitality industry, Hcareers has partnered with leading hospitality organizations to deliver the new resources to millions of hospitality workers, students, job seekers, and employers. Partners include the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), National Restaurant Association (NRA), and the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (ICHRIE).

Hcareers was launched in 1998 and was purchased by Virgil Holdings in 2018. It is the largest employment platform in the hospitality industry, with more than 5.7 million members and more than 25,000 active jobs posted by over 4,000 registered employers. Learn more about Hcareers at www.hcareers.com.

About Hcareers

Hcareers is the first name in hospitality recruiting and the ultimate career destination for hospitality talent. As the leading and most venerable talent recruitment brand and platform in the hospitality industry in North America, Hcareers has built the industry's most robust ecosystem of employers and job seekers over its 20-year history. With more than 5.7 million registered job seekers and over 4,000 active recruiting customers, and through a personalized approach to service and best-in-class candidate matching technologies, Hcareers is able to deliver more of the right candidates to the businesses served — candidates who stay longer and perform better in their roles. Hcareers is a wholly owned property of Virgil Holdings Inc.

About Virgil

Virgil develops technology-enabled solutions that give individuals and organizations the insight needed to make better employment decisions. Virgil's AI-driven intelligence engine collects data across its far-reaching ecosystem of job seekers, employers, education providers, and local marketplaces. Virgil converts that data into insights that deliver the outcomes that job seekers and employers want: better jobs, better candidates, and more of both. Virgil owns and operates technology-enabled solutions in the human capital space that have served more than 10 million job seekers and employers, including Hcareers and Virgil Careers. These solutions are powered by Virgil Intelligence, a set of web services that can be integrated into any application in order to drive better human capital outcomes.

Media Contact

Carey Cifranic

carey@gebencommunication.com

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Hcareers

SOURCE Hcareers

Related Links

http://www.hcareers.com

