Industry-Leading Hospital Consulting Partner Adds New Interim Leadership Solution

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLinx has introduced Interim Leadership as a new solution to its suite of Nursing Leadership services. The Interim Leadership solution will provide hospitals with unit, department, service line or executive-level leadership in as few as eight days.

Company Logo

HealthLinx' decision to include the Interim Leadership solution was necessary to continue its mission of "transforming healthcare facilities into great places to work that always deliver elite patient care." This addition closes the gap between HealthLinx' Transformational and Permanent Leadership solutions.

"The inclusion of Interim Leadership to our suite of Service Line Excellence solutions creates an opportunity for hospitals to improve specific service lines and capture real dollars while screening for permanent leaders," said Matt Berry, Chief Executive Officer at HealthLinx. "By providing immediate Interim Leadership, we are able to match our bank of accomplished hospital executives with the needs of our clients, in order to better stabilize, lead and manage client projects."

HealthLinx' primary leadership service, Transformational Leadership, has also been updated to further define and accomplish its goal of performance improvement in a unit, department or service line. Utilizing on-site rapid cycle improvement events and a high-quality leader managed by the Project Executive, this solution truly pushes performance to the next level.

Hospitals are able to rely on HealthLinx as a full-service firm for their performance consulting and solution needs. Interim Leadership is the latest in their work with healthcare facilities to achieve and sustain outcome-focused elite performance.

HealthLinx® is a Nursing Leadership and Magnet® Consulting partner for hospitals seeking performance improvement. Founded in 1997 by Julie Berry, HealthLinx transformed from a Contingent Nursing Search Firm into an Industry-Leading Outcome Improvement Consulting and Project Management company. HealthLinx® strives to meet its mission of "transforming healthcare facilities into great places to work that always deliver elite patient care" through the integrated efforts of our teams.

Media Contact:

Adam Hritzak

ahritzak@healthlinx.com

800-980-4820

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

HealthLinx Resources

Leadership Solutions

SOURCE HealthLinx

Related Links

https://healthlinx.com

