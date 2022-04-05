Industry-Leading Kombucha Brand Aqua ViTea Launches Aqua Seltzers

New Refreshing Bubbly Beverages Infused with Organic Kombucha

MIDDLEBURY, Vt., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better than your average bubbles! Today, Vermont-based Kombucha brand Aqua ViTea introduces Aqua Seltzers, a better-for-you bubbly beverage packed with probiotics for immune and gut health. Like all of Aqua ViTea's beverages, the new Aqua Seltzers are USDA Organic, GMO-free, gluten-free, vegan, and always low in calories and sugar.

As the leading East Coast manufacturer of Kombucha, Aqua ViTea has made it their mission for more than 15 years to educate and introduce consumers to the many health benefits of Kombucha through supremely unique product innovations. Aqua Seltzer is disrupting the bubbly beverage category with a light body, approachable and inventive taste, and vibrant packaging. Aqua Seltzer comes in four dynamic and refreshing flavors: Grapefruit + Thyme, Raspberry + Lime, Cucumber + Mint, and Pomegranate + Cherry. Each shelf-stable can is packed with five billion live probiotics and powerful antioxidants and enzymes. With only 15 calories and 1 gram of sugar, it's the perfect healthy and functional seltzer to sip on all summer long.

"As one of the first commercial Kombucha brands, we keep our finger on the pulse of what consumers need from functional beverages while remaining true to our core value that food can be used as medicine," said Jeff Weaber, Founder of Aqua ViTea. "A crowded market no doubt, Aqua Seltzer shines as a replacement to sugary beverages with beneficial living food properties that can help consumers achieve overall wellness from the inside out."

Aqua ViTea is authentically crafted with naturally occurring probiotics, blending ancient Kombucha fermentation traditions with modern brewing techniques to produce refreshing beverages that are verified non-alcohol compliant (below .5% ABV) and rich with clean ingredients. To date, Aqua ViTea has composted 26K pounds of tea for local agriculture and 75K pounds of wastewater for renewable energy. Additionally, up to 35% of the fills at Aqua ViTea's Kombucha fountains utilize reusable glass.

Also new in April, Aqua ViTea announced distribution expansion with the launch of an e-commerce vertical on its website ( https://www.aquavitea.com/ ) making it easy for customers nationwide to purchase and receive their favorite beverages from the brand.

Priced at $36 per 12-pack, Aqua ViTea's New Aqua Seltzers are available now on the Aqua ViTea website. For more information on Aqua ViTea, please visit https://www.aquavitea.com/ .

ABOUT AQUA VITEA

Founder Jeff Weaber started homebrewing Aqua ViTea from his farmhouse basement in Vermont in 2005. Today, the company employs a team of thirty full-time employees at its Middlebury-based facility and has become the East Coast's largest Kombucha manufacturer. Aqua ViTea is a sustainably driven Kombucha brand, focused on providing delicious and authentic better-for-you beverages. Aqua ViTea artfully blends ancient brewing traditions with modern techniques to create a healthier drink option, packed with natural probiotics, enzymes, and antioxidants. Each beverage flaunts a label exploding in colors and storytelling that invite you to sip on the refreshing flavors, like Blueberry Social, Elderberry, and Pineapple Lemonade among others, or enjoy one of the special CBD concoctions, like Chaga Chai. Its offerings extend to Aqua Seltzer and the hard kombucha category, dubbed AfterGlow, featuring noteworthy flavors like Ginger & Blueberry, Citrus Rush, Cherry Sour, and Apricot Dream. Aqua ViTea is offered at retailers like Whole Foods and Bristol Farms. To learn more please visit https://www.aquavitea.com/

