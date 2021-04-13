Industry-Leading Medicare Advantage Expert Shelley Segal Announces Highly Anticipated Launch of Segal Medicare Experts

"At SME , we understand that every organization has distinct needs, and we're committed to meeting those demands with meticulously-crafted strategies to make the organization compliant and the project-scope affordable," says SME Founder and CEO Shelley Segal. "We've brought together a team of the sharpest minds in the Medicare Advantage industry to create tailored solutions."

Launched this year by Medicare industry veteran Shelley Segal, SME understands that our passion and higher skills make the difference. With more than 100 years of combined executive-level experience, we're ready to find solutions and provide answers that are specific to what you need.

Shelley is a nationally-recognized compliance, regulation, and training expert in the managed care industry. She's proficient in MAOs and Part D day-to-day management, implementation of Medicare Advantage regulations, and creation of compliance and functional training programs. As one of the leaders in the industry, Shelley has regularly served as the keynote speaker at leading industry conferences, including Industry Collaboration Effort (ICE), Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) and Resource Initiative & Society for Education (RISE).

Segal Medicare Experts is a catalyst for creative action and a value-added integrator of service. Our virtual model enables us to assemble the best people for your needs at any time, so we're ready to use our analytical abilities and stellar communication to achieve the results you expect.

For more information about Segal Medicare Experts tailored services or to schedule a call, visit us online at segalmedicareexperts.com.

About Segal Medicare Experts:

Segal Medicare Experts (SME) is a premier consulting firm specializing in Medicare Advantage and Part D. We work with Medicare Advantage leaders in Health Plans, Field Marketing Organizations and Providers who want to develop effective solutions and break through barriers and industry standards to achieve better results.

Our experts have in-depth knowledge of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) programs, policies, and regulations through working as both consultants and former regulators. Our team is 100% dedicated to the Medicare Advantage and Part D industry, which allows us to bring both expertise and experience to each and every project.

At SME, we understand that each organization has its distinct needs, and we are committed to serving those through carefully crafted strategies specific to each client. Our team uses a 360-degree view acknowledging all aspects of the company: people, processes, technology, and governance. This ensures taking to account all moving parts so we can create effective solutions. Our team delivers results by using their insights to facilitate feasible and viable solutions for success.

Our team delivers results by using their insights, passion and skills.

