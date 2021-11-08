Industry Leading Peel-and-Stick Home Decor Boutique Announces a New Web Site, Featuring Fully Customizable Products

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now customers can 'Go Glam on their Glass' windows and porcelain tiles with fully bespoke window privacy film and tile decals. StickPretty's newly relaunched website features an easy to use on-page measurement tool, which gives customers perfectly sized products in just 3 clicks. Additionally, the site debuts a fresh look and feel and boasts even more original fashion forward patterns.

StickPretty window privacy film creates a dramatic look that's beautiful, affordable, and fully customizable. The new stickpretty.com web site allows customers to input their window dimensions to ensure a perfect-fit DIY installation. StickPretty also features perfect-fit customized tile decals. Customers can choose from dozens of color and pattern options for both the tile decal and window privacy film collections. Using window privacy film adds more than privacy-it creates surface style that gives your home an entirely new dimension. StickPretty.com window films and tile decals are easy to install and come off with no hassle when you move or just want to change your look. Perfect for renters and homeowners alike. And now you can order all products cut to size for a seamless DIY installation.

Known for an elevated design style and eco-friendly PVC-free window privacy films, StickPretty continues to forge ahead in the made-to-order home décor market by enriching personalized online shopping.

"Our studio prides itself in pushing the evolution of the buyer experience in the highly competitive peel-and-stick market," said StickPretty Founder and Creative Director, Roxie Mae Lackman. "We believe our site's latest innovations provide the streamlined user friendly process our shoppers truly deserve, one that leads to a worry-free DIY installation without any guesswork."

Individual height and width dimension fields have been added to each and every product page so customers can enter their window and tile specifications as they order, ensuring exact print and cut production. The reimagined order process leads to a more efficient scissor-free installation for the entire line of waterproof window and tile décor. Window privacy films and tile decals will arrive at customers' homes printed and pre-cut to measure.

The Florida-based boutique studio designs, prints, cuts and ships all individual orders placed by their domestic and international clientele, creating what Lackman calls "the ultimate designer customer mesh" linking product to end user. "We could not be further from a big box store," said Lackman. "We carry zero inventory so we can easily meet the color, size, and design needs of any customer."

StickPretty offers smart, simple peel-and-stick solutions for the window covering and bathroom and kitchen renovation markets, specializing in custom sizes, contemporary designs, and personal service. The collections are driven by artful yet cost effective, DIY friendly products that are made for the style conscious homeowner.

The business began in 2003 as 2JANE, importing small batch British home goods into the US from the art studios of London designer-makers. 2JANE took the home market by storm with immediate inclusion in a Newsweek magazine article heralding the return of wallpaper as a trend, which 2JANE helped pioneer, as well as recognition of Ms. Lackman as a Food & Wine Magazine 2005 Tastemaker.

The innovative products attracted high profile customers including the MoMA design store and museum shops around the country, LA's Fred Segal, and Murray Moss's ground-breaking NYC store Moss. The StickPretty name was born in 2015 when the collection turned exclusively to in-house creations, specifically printed window privacy films and tile decals for the DIY market.

"We want to be both a pretty and cost effective part of your renovation," said Lackman. "Giving life to old tile in seconds using tastefully patterned stickers rather than replacing a wall of tile, or adding privacy to a room with a single piece of pre-cut custom window film rather than dealing with a fussy curtain install. Our products transform without breaking the bank."

