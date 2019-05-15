Industry-Leading Plus Size Skincare Brand Sources Community Feedback To Debut All-Natural Products

LENEXA, Kan., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedZone, the first company to introduce a skincare brand dedicated to the plus size community, PlusZone, announces the debut of its all-natural product line: Zone Naturals. Inspired by plus community feedback, Zone Naturals strives to help Every BODY feel better. Available on ZoneNaturals.com and amazon.com, these products fuse the brand's proven approach to chafing solutions with their commitment to consumers.

"When we started conversations about chafing two years ago, practically no one wanted to talk about it. People were embarrassed," CEO/Founder, Joe Freeman, recalls. "We're thrilled to see how the conversation has evolved as we've supported the plus community at events, conventions and celebrations. Chub rub is no longer a taboo."

Introducing Chub Rub® Formula

Chub Rub® Formula is full of pure goodness. Coconut Oil lends hydration and anti-inflammatory properties. Shea Butter protects natural oils and Aloe Vera brings healing relief. Vitamin E, which helps diminish past scarring, rounds out the list to produce a long-lasting, grease-free, anti-friction stick that feels as good as it performs.

The Chub Rub® Formula name was derived from body positive community conversations. Zone Naturals – a brand founded on transparency in its ingredients and messaging – believes in a "call it as you see it" approach. Since the plus community has embraced "chub rub" to describe chafing, it was a clear decision for Zone Naturals to name their product after the widely-used term.

Zone Naturals will expand its offerings throughout 2019 to include Friction Formula, Blister Formula, and self-care focused bath and body products.

Summer 2019's Must-Have Skincare Product

We invite you to discuss the natural pairing of Chub Rub® Formula with summer activities: beach days, vacations, road trips, festivals, etc. Wear this residue-free formulation with dresses, shorts, rompers and more for long-lasting chafing protection.

Follow the conversation @ZoneNaturals @GoPlusZone

About Zone Naturals

From the professionals who brought you MedZone®, find everyday Chub Rub® prevention – only a swipe away. Designed to help Every BODY and every size feel better, we're proudly one of the plus community's strongest allies. Every purchase helps us continue supporting the plus community by sponsoring events, influencers, entrepreneurs and projects.

