INDUSTRY LEADING PPA EFPGA AND DSP/AI IN DEVELOPMENT FOR TSMC N5/4/3

Improved EFLX® eFPGA enables Millions of LUTs and superior DSP/SDR/AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP and reconfigurable DSP/AI solutions, announced that it is in development of next generation EFLX eFPGA Generation 3.0 for TSMC N5/4 and N3. EFLX Generation 3.0, along with the eXpreso™ eFPGA compiler enables Millions of LUTs and higher frequency operation; and LUTs that can programmably be I/O's for applications requiring a lot of control like networking switches or InferX DSP/SDR/AI. EFLX Gen3.0 can reconfigure in a few microseconds for dynamic workload switches.

EFLX Gen 3.0 is the control hub for industry leading InferX™ DSP/SDR and AI PPA (performance/power/area):

just 4mm 2 of N5 InferX silicon can deliver 8.5Gigasamples/second of Complex INT16 dynamically switchable 1K / 2K / 4K FFT; or 234 Inferences/second (IPS) for YOLOv5s or 33 IPS for Megapixel DETR 2020 Transformer model.

of N5 InferX silicon can deliver 8.5Gigasamples/second of Complex INT16 dynamically switchable / / FFT; or 234 Inferences/second (IPS) for YOLOv5s or 33 IPS for Megapixel DETR 2020 Transformer model. Just 25mm 2 of N5 InferX/EFLX silicon can implement a reconfigurable 64 Gsamples/second OFDM Software Defined Radio (SDR). See details at https://flex-logix.com/inferx-dsp.

of N5 InferX/EFLX silicon can implement a reconfigurable 64 Gsamples/second OFDM Software Defined Radio (SDR). See details at https://flex-logix.com/inferx-dsp. InferX scales up linearly for more throughput as needed.

"Flex Logix is the leader in embedded FPGA IP with more than 20 licensed customers, more than 40 licensed chips and over 25 chips in silicon," said Geoff Tate, CEO of Flex Logix. "Our commercial customers rely on our TSMC EFLX eFPGA technology already from 40nm to 7nm for applications including reconfigurable crypto agility, micro FPGA, programmable GPIO, customer-programmable accelerators, reconfigurable packet processing, asynchronous control and many more. We are now supporting our customers on TSMC N5/4/3 with our improved EFLX architecture and our new InferX DSP/AI hardware and the InferX compiler. Customers can use our DSP/SDR/AI IP to outperform the fastest FPGAs for signal processing and SDR and the fastest edge vision GPUs on Inference AI."

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing leading edge eFPGA and AI Inference technologies for semiconductor and systems companies. Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC, resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, microcontrollers and others. Its scalable AI inference is the most efficient, providing much higher inference throughput per square millimeter and per watt. Flex Logix supports process nodes from 180nm to 7nm, with 5nm and 3nm in development. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com .

For general information on InferX and EFLX product lines, visit our website at this link.

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Flex Logix and EFLX are registered trademarks and INFERX is a trademark of Flex Logix, Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT

[email protected]

SOURCE Flex Logix Technologies