Industry-Leading Product Innovation and Awards Highlight Exceptional Q3 for Thycotic

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic , provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to 10,000 organizations worldwide, including 25 percent of the Fortune 1000, today announced that it ended Q3 of 2019 with a remarkable 45 percent year-over-year growth. The company took home eight awards in Q3 and launched the first Privileged Account Governance Solution to address the risks associated with service account sprawl.

"Thycotic has received remarkable validation by third-parties in this last quarter, which says a lot about how our team is creating the future of the PAM industry while focusing on customer success and satisfaction," said James Legg, President and CEO at Thycotic. "We realize many organizations are moving away from legacy cyber security solutions to build a more secure business. We are committed to delivering the best privileged access whether it's delivered via the cloud or on-premise."

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 500, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia.

