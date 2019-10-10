Industry-Leading Product Innovation and Awards Highlight Exceptional Q3 for Thycotic
Leadership, Cloud Solutions and Growth Praised in Latest Quarter
Oct 10, 2019, 08:00 ET
WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic, provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to 10,000 organizations worldwide, including 25 percent of the Fortune 1000, today announced that it ended Q3 of 2019 with a remarkable 45 percent year-over-year growth. The company took home eight awards in Q3 and launched the first Privileged Account Governance Solution to address the risks associated with service account sprawl.
"Thycotic has received remarkable validation by third-parties in this last quarter, which says a lot about how our team is creating the future of the PAM industry while focusing on customer success and satisfaction," said James Legg, President and CEO at Thycotic. "We realize many organizations are moving away from legacy cyber security solutions to build a more secure business. We are committed to delivering the best privileged access whether it's delivered via the cloud or on-premise."
Additional highlights in Q3 2019 from the company include:
- Overall Growth in Sales and Customers:
- 45 percent year-over-year sales growth in Q3 2019
- 606 percent year-over-year growth in cloud subscription bookings
- Added more than 240 new customers in Q3 2019
- Awards and Recognitions:
- Thycotic certified with ISO 27001 for protecting customer information
- Listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List for the seventh year in a row — ranked No. 1541
- James Legg recognized by The Software Report as one of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs and named a "Gold Winner" for Achievement in Management from the Network Products Guide
- Named "Gold Winner" for its Secret Server Solution by the Golden Bridge Awards
- Honored with the Best Deployments and Customer Success of the Year by the IT World Awards from Network Products Guide
- Secret Server Cloud named Cloud Computing Product of Year from TMC
- Thycotic selected by The Washington Award Program for 2019 Best of Washington's software category
- Secret Server named the Best Privileged Access Management Solution from the Tech Ascension Awards
- New Products
- Announced the industry's first Privileged Account Governance Solution, Thycotic Account Lifecycle Manager
- Released the newest version of Secret Server 10.7
- Upgraded its DevOps Secrets Vault which allows confidential information in the DevOps process to be kept completely secret
- Launched Connection Manager to help protect remote sessions
- Industry Reports and Publications:
- Published the 2019 Black Hat Report focused on where hackers and security professionals agree and don't
- Published a comprehensive report showing that 70 percent of organizations will be using Security-as-a-Service by 2021
For more information about Thycotic and its solutions, please visit https://thycotic.com/.
About Thycotic
Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 500, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia.
For further information, please contact:
|
Steve Kahan
|
Jacqueline Velasco
|
Thycotic
|
Lumina Communications
|
T: 202-802-9399
|
T: 408-680-0564
SOURCE Thycotic
Related Links
https://thycotic.com/wt-nwbt/?utm_expid=.VlwkhY3nTZ6v3TktE_QiQA.2&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fthycotic.com%2Fwt-nwbt%2F
Share this article