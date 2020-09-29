Industry Leading Property Management Company UR Concierge Services Inc. Chooses RentMoola As Exclusive Payment Platform

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering their mission to empower renters and landlords with their finances, RentMoola Payment Solutions Inc. (RentMoola) is pleased to announce that industry leader UR Concierge Services Inc. (URCSI) has selected RentMoola as their exclusive payment platform of choice. URCSI will be offering RentMoola's solutions to 200 landlords plus 170 large condo owners who cover over 100,000 units across North America through an API integration.

With RentMoola 360° payments, URCSI customers can access multiple forms of payments from credit, debit, bank transfer, digital wallet, and even pay over the phone or in-store in over 85,000 locations. Aside from payments, URCSI will also be offering RentMoola's full suite of services to their customers including customer credit, working line of credit, tenant screening, renter's insurance, and more.

"With everything happening in the world today, it is just good business to make life easier for your residents - and that is exactly what this partnership does," said Jennifer Mulholland, Co-Founder of URCSI.

This collaboration allows both companies to provide their solutions to more customers and help a larger population be more financially and socially secure.

"At a time where our homes have become our workplaces, schools, gyms, and social spaces, community is the new amenity for any real estate residential company." says Karthik Manimozhi, CEO of RentMoola

Through URCSI, RentMoola will be able to provide customers a way to seamlessly communicate and engage digitally. The communication platform makes it easy to manage maintenance requests, send out news and updates, organize community events, and provide property managers a new revenue stream by promoting utilities, cable, bundles, and more. A tenant marketplace where residents can buy and sell is also available, and at a time where local businesses struggle to thrive, the platform also promotes mom and pop businesses in the local vicinity.

RentMoola and URCSI are rising to the challenge posed by these difficult times. This is just one of their first steps in providing life-changing solutions to renters and business owners.

Mulholland adds "We have to look beyond this crisis and anticipate how life will transform. It is up to companies like RentMoola and URCSI to provide solutions that will set our customers up for long-term success."

About RentMoola

RentMoola provides groundbreaking solutions for financial management. The technology allows for simple, flexible, and transparent transactions between tenants and property management. RentMoola's simple, secure, and integrated system allows consumers to take control of their finances.

About URCSI

UR Concierge Services Inc. builds community for residents of condos, stratas, apartments and townhouse complexes. Their platform allows building managers to be connected to their residents and allows residents to connect to their community. They strive to better the lives of their members, improve tenant and resident satisfaction, and increase retention in a building - their buildings are just better places to call home.

