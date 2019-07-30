Industry Leading Public Relations, Entertainment Communications and Brand Marketing Agencies Rogers & Cowan and PMK*BNC to Merge

The merger of these renowned agencies combines dominant talent and holistic brand representation with PR/corporate communications, brand integration, experiential, analytics, and social media, to offer an unprecedented and unparalleled collection of services and resources to reach audiences worldwide.

"This is a game changing and transformative moment for our agency, and a move that will create significant value and tremendous opportunities for our company and clients around the world," said Mark Owens, CEO, Rogers & Cowan. "I have watched within IPG the great work that our now partners PMK*BNC, under Cindi's leadership, have accomplished for an incredible list of talent and brand clients, and felt the timing was perfect to align and create an even more compelling offering."

"With our diverse roster of creative and brand clients, and seasoned management, this partnership provides a remarkable opportunity for us to take our clients and campaigns to new levels," said Cindi Berger, Chairman & CEO, PMK*BNC. "Our unique position and insight will deliver the best of brand marketing with the best of entertainment strategies, and further our ability to influence trends, spark meaningful conversations, and leverage culture to create defining moments and experiences that stand the test of time."

"This merger allows us to combine the most talented client roster with the most talented group of individuals representing them," said Alan Nierob, Co-President of Rogers & Cowan. "Our success over the years has always been defined by providing the highest level of professionalism and personal representation worldwide to our entire client roster, which we will continue to do on a larger scale."

Led by Chairman Cindi Berger and CEO Mark Owens, the combined new agency of more than 500 clients in entertainment and beyond will be represented by a team of 350+ of the world's best marketing and communications experts across film, television, digital distribution, music, fashion, sports, gaming, technology, brand marketing and social media. Alan Nierob will become Chairman of the agency's Entertainment Division. Shirley Hughes will manage the robust brand marketing practice as President. Bill Rosenthal will act as company COO/CFO, Brad Cafarelli and Fran Curtis will both be Vice Chairmen in LA and NY respectively on the Entertainment side. The agency will unveil a new name and will elevate additional leadership in the coming months.

Widely recognized across the industry for their global brand marketing work, PMK*BNC and Rogers & Cowan recently added McDonald's, Fred Segal and Icelandic Water to their growing roster of international brand clients. In addition, Rogers & Cowan won a Cannes Lion last month for their work with clients Johnson & Johnson and Verizon on the documentary film "5B".

The combined new company will have offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Miami, and London, and will be part of the Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network, which also includes the ITB Worldwide brand in its growing entertainment portfolio, as well as sports marketing, brand, and talent management agency Octagon.

About Rogers & Cowan/PMK*BNC:

Rogers & Cowan is a leading entertainment PR and marketing communications agency connecting brands with the media, consumers and influencers that matter. R&C offers an insider's "POV" in creating distinctive integrated marketing campaigns that leverage the powerful marketing influencers of the entertainment industry to drive strategic positioning, build brand awareness, increase consumer engagement, activate online communities and support product launches. The agency works with a diverse roster of clients ranging from A-list celebrities to content creators to consumer technology companies to construct traditional and social media campaigns that support brand initiatives and resonate with target audiences.

For over 40 years PMK*BNC has represented the most respected talent, influencers, content creators and brand innovators around the world. We are a creative communications agency with insider access allowing us to influence trends and spark meaningful conversations. We leverage culture to create defining moments and experiences that stand the test of time. Our unique position and the insight to know what to do with it allows us to deliver the best of brand marketing with the best of entertainment strategies.

About Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network:

The Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network, within the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), encompasses industry leaders Octagon, Rogers & Cowan, PMK*BNC, FRUKT, ITB, Futures and Milkmoney. This formidable family of agencies specializes in sports, entertainment and lifestyle marketing, and public relations for brands, athletes and celebrities.

