Industry-Leading RIA Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC Adds Boca Raton-based Nichols Wealth Partners

TAVARES, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, Founder and CEO of Destiny Wealth Partners, an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), is excited to announce the addition of Nichols Wealth Partners, a Boca Raton-based RIA led by Founder Chris Nichols. Destiny Wealth Partners was founded by Ruggie, a 30-year industry veteran, and has nearly $1 billion in assets under management. It also conducts business as Ruggie Wealth Management and Destiny Family Office from three offices in Central Florida, and KCG Investment Advisory Services, LLC, in Savannah, GA.

All four firms bring well-respected brands to the partnership and Nichols Wealth Partners will continue to operate as an independent firm. Nichols will remain in charge of his business decisions and operations while adding resources, people, infrastructure, and technology to help the firm in its next phase of growth.

"Destiny Wealth Partners is excited to add such a high-caliber, well-respected team to our growing family," said Ruggie. "Over the past two decades, Chris has earned a reputation as a caring, hardworking, passionate advisor who wants to see people win. Most of his clients are highly successful, and he works hard to help them preserve that success. He recognized the growth/balance/time constraint many advisors face as they build their businesses and found that joining Destiny Wealth Partners was a solution that allows him to do even more for his firm, his clients, and others."

"After going through our planning process and mapping out our long-term growth, we knew we wanted to align with a like-minded group of leading innovators who shared a deep industry knowledge, vast network of specialized services, demonstrated investment strategies and abiding passion for serving clients," said Nichols. Greater efficiency will give me and my team more quality time to be present with our clients and to continue to build a sustainable, multi-generational firm with even greater access to investment options, improved high net-worth planning and succession strategies. That will be a positive for us and will translate to an even better experience for the clients we serve."

"The marketplace is clamoring for high value, no matter the industry or profession," said Nichols. "Investors are demanding more and more from advisors. The Destiny Wealth Partners team recognized this shift taking place and has made some extraordinary leaps to prepare for the future growth of their firm. I know my clients will see the immediate effects of our partnership by having increased access to a broad sphere of investments including alternative investments for accredited investors and direct investments and co-investments for our qualified purchasers."

"Tom has earned national recognition as an innovative and forward-looking advisor from some of the most respected names in the industry," said Nichols. "In addition to being named to the Barron's annual list of top 1200 wealth management firms in 2022 (for the 10th time), he was also recognized in 2022 for the 4th straight year by Forbes/Shook Research as one of its Top Advisors state-by-state (4th in North Florida). We are extremely excited for what our partnership together will bring to the table, both for our firm and our clients." To schedule an appointment or second opinion with Nichols Wealth Partners, visit nicholswealth.com or call 561.939.8323. To reach Destiny Wealth Partners, visit RuggieWealth.com or call 352.343.2700.

Investment Advisory services offered through Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Recognitions are specific to Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®. Listing in any publication is not a guarantee of future investment success. These recognitions should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client. Barron's rankings are based on factors including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Forbes rankings are based on quality of practice, telephone and in-person interviews, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations and quantitative criteria. *Additional disclosures and important information at ruggiewealth.com/disclosures.

