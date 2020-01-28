Industry-leading software development firm TopDevz makes strategic acquisition

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TopDevz , the leading software development consulting firm, announced today the acquisition of a new development center headquartered in Toronto, Canada. This acquisition comes as a strategic move to expand services and respond to the increased demand for its superior product.

TopDevz, named CIO Review Magazine's Company of the Year, continues to earn the trust of enterprise organizations by providing innovative solutions that transform the way companies develop software. In acquiring the development center, TopDevz will gain a team of experts that specialize in .NET technologies adding to the infrastructure to better serve current clients and meet the increased client need for services in the Microsoft technology stack.

"I'm extremely thrilled to have this operation join TopDevz," said Ashkan Rajaee, Founder and CEO of TopDevz. "By bringing this software development team on board, we can better service our clients while increasing efficiency. This acquisition positions us for success anywhere in the software development life cycle." The acquisition is closing March 31, 2020, and the company's name will be made public.

On January 1st of 2020, TopDevz released its breakthrough AI-powered virtual video interview software , RecruitHub. RecruitHub was created to vastly improve and accelerate the screening and vetting process of applicants while simultaneously improving the candidate experience. In Q4 of 2019 alone, TopDevz processed over 12,000 candidate skills using RecruitHub, which as of 2020, companies can now use to complement their own hiring process.

About TopDevz:

TopDevz is one of America's fastest-growing professional services companies offering software development by elite-level developers, designers, project managers and QA testers in the United States and Canada. TopDevz is a national company serving both Fortune 500 companies and small to medium-sized companies in almost every major industry in the North American market. TopDevz provides top resources at an attractive price point, targeting complex software projects on a temporary timeline. TopDevz was named to the Insider Financial's Top Ten Software Development Companies list.

Tribe Builder Media

Kristen Shea

press@tribebuildermedia.com

929-367-8993

SOURCE TopDevz

