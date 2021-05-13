Industry-Leading Toptracer Technology Makes History As It Accomplishes Major Milestones

Starting May 15, players can compete in the second global 9-Shot Challenge event presented by the 2021 PGA Championship. Fans will now also be able to participate in the 9-Shot Challenge at select Topgolf entertainment venues as they experience the iconic Ocean Course at Kiawah Island and vie for the top spot on global leaderboards. Players will compete for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 PGA Championship set to take place at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., among other select prizes.

It's easy to play – players can simply select the "9-Shot Challenge" from the game menu at one of the following:

A participating Toptracer Range location, where players can experience golf like the pros The popular WGT by Topgolf mobile golf game, loved by 30M gamers playing virtual champion courses and iconic holes in photorealistic quality A participating Toptracer-enabled Topgolf venue, where players of all skill levels can enjoy the multi-level entertainment experience fans have grown to know and love

"At Topgolf, we are all about an engaging experience, seamless technology and, most importantly, fun," said Topgolf CEO Artie Starrs. "That is why the 9-Shot Challenge is such a great fit to introduce again to players around the world. It is not only fun, but also truly accessible from anywhere – whether you are playing at a Toptracer Range, on your mobile device or at one of our venues. We can't wait to kick off this global competition and cheer on the participants during this unique experience that only Topgolf can deliver."

The 9-Shot Challenge presented by the 2021 PGA Championship, which runs May 15 – 23, allows players to compete in a series of nine approach shots, testing their iron play skills, with the first tournament ranging in distances from 66 – 156 yards. Players can see where they stand in real time as global leaderboards track progress throughout the tournament. Leaderboard standings will include country flags representing each player, providing visual representation to the true connection of communities around the globe through this competition.

Future tournaments will provide access to other notable courses that golf fans know and love including Torrey Pines and The Royal St. George's Golf Club, among others.

To follow the tournament and see tournament rules, visit Topgolf's 9-Shot Challenge site .

