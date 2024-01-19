Industry Legend and pfSense Co-Founder Chris Buechler Joins Alta Labs as Principal Architect

News provided by

Alta Labs

19 Jan, 2024, 18:32 ET

HURRICANE, Utah, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta Labs is proud to announce Chris Buechler has joined its team as Principal Architect. He will be primarily focused on the new Router and Switching product offerings Alta Labs is developing. "We are ecstatic to have Chris join our team," says Jeff Hansen, Alta Labs' Chief Technology Officer. "His tenure will help us strengthen and accelerate our product development."

Chris is widely known for his contributions in the networking and security industry. He was co-founder and project leader of pfSense, leading it from its inception to the most widely used open source firewall distribution in the world. He was also a significant contributor to the firewall distribution m0n0wall back in its heyday in the early 2000s. Chris is a published author and has been invited to speak at dozens of conferences around the world. He's spoken on a variety of networking and computer security related topics, to both highly technical and non-technical audiences. His most recent role was as Principal Engineer at Ubiquiti.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Alta Labs team. They have accomplished a great deal in a short period of time, and I'm excited for what is to come," said Chris.

Alta Labs creates revolutionary networking technology that is driven by our proprietary software and hardware designs. While Alta Labs is a new player in the market, our team is not. We are accomplished professionals in the technology and networking industries. Real people work here. We have seen the good and the bad elsewhere across the industry, and are innovating without repeating mistakes. Alta Labs is a division of SoundVision Technologies, bringing decades of tech manufacturing expertise in addition to the Alta Labs team's well over 100 combined years of experience in the networking industry.

For more information:

For more information about Alta Labs, or to locate an authorized distributor, please visit www.alta.inc or call 866-592-3777.

Media Contact
Chase Harrison
CEO
435-773-4702
192 N. Old Highway 91, Hurricane, UT 84737
www.alta.inc

SOURCE Alta Labs

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.