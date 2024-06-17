Industry Luminaries Anne Mahlum and Jay Siano Launch A. Jaybird, the Ultimate Advisory Company for the Fitness & Wellness Sector

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A. Jaybird , a dynamic new venture co-founded by fitness entrepreneur Anne Mahlum and wellness real estate expert Jay Siano, is poised to transform the landscape of fitness and wellness advisory services. With a combined 40+ years of experience as founders and CEOs, Mahlum and Siano bring unparalleled expertise and a track record of success to their latest endeavor, drawing from Mahlum's transformative journey with Solidcore and Siano's expertise in wellness real estate. A. Jaybird is set to empower fitness and wellness brands with the tools for unprecedented growth and success.

"From [solidcore]'s Founder, to CEO to Executive Chairwoman, I understand every facet of creating, scaling and selling a nationwide fitness company," says Mahlum. "We started A. Jaybird because we want to see other entrepreneurs focused on consumer health and wellness win and achieve extraordinary success."

Recognizing the multifaceted nature of building a scalable business, A. Jaybird acknowledges the importance of nailing every aspect, from concept and product to team dynamics and financial prudence. The company's mission is clear: to guide fitness, wellness, health, and beauty brands through every phase of their business journey, from inception to exit. Navigating the six critical phases of business growth — Start-up, Perseverance, Viability, Scaling, Succession, and Exit — A. Jaybird specializes in helping founders and CEOs graduate into the more mature phases of growth to prepare them for a successful exit.

"With decades of spearheading real estate programs for some of the world's foremost brick-and-mortar brands, I am fortunate to have an unrivaled understanding of the entire process pivotal to achieving unparalleled corporate growth," adds Siano. "When Anne approached me to combine our expertise to advise a few special companies and their founders on their overall growth and exit strategy, I didn't have to think twice. This new venture with A. Jaybird goes hand in hand with SABRE's national real estate platform that has played a critical role in the success of scaling many elite brands across the country."

The partnership with A. Jaybird promises a comprehensive approach, including discovery and alignment sessions, bespoke development plans, deal negotiation and re-strategy, precision execution, dynamic adaptability, scaling, succession planning, and curated exit strategies.

Hailed as a masterclass in strategic excellence, A. Jaybird meticulously crafts pathways to elevate fitness and wellness concepts into market-dominating brands. With a staunch belief in quality over quantity, the team selectively forms partnerships that align with their vision for transformative growth. A. Jaybird will work with companies with three existing locations or $2.5M in annual revenue. For more information about A. Jaybird and its services, visit www.ajaybird.com

About A. Jaybird: A. Jaybird is a leading fitness and wellness advisory firm founded by Anne Mahlum and Jay Siano. With a focus on strategic excellence and a commitment to transformative partnerships, A. Jaybird guides fitness, wellness, health, and beauty brands through every phase of their business journey, from inception to exit.

