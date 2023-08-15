Industry Luminary Jim Emerich Appointed as Chief Financial Officer of SymphonyAI to Accelerate Growth Strategy Execution

Growth-focused executive to spearhead financial planning and operations, further fueling the enterprise AI company's rapid growth across critical vertical industries

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI SaaS for strategic industries, announced today that industry-respected financial executive Jim Emerich has joined the company as chief financial officer to support the company's rapid growth.

Emerich brings a unique and robust background and more than 30 years of experience in high-tech industry and financial leadership roles. Emerich will oversee all finance operations and business insights, and investor relations, supporting SymphonyAI's expansion as an integrated enterprise AI company operating across vertical sectors including retail, IT, financial crime prevention, manufacturing, and media.

"We welcome Jim Emerich to SymphonyAI to help take us to the next level of business execution excellence, and we are excited at how his expertise and experience dovetail with successfully executing our aggressive and well-defined business goals," said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO of SymphonyAI. "His impressive track record will further strengthen SymphonyAI's financial strategy as he brings his combination of experience in the high-tech industry, SaaS models, and multiple high-growth companies."

"I am honored to join SymphonyAI and contribute to the growth of a respected innovator that delivers immense value to its customers," said Emerich. "SymphonyAI is at the forefront of the predictive and generative AI revolution, and I look forward being an integral part of its agility, innovation, business maturity, and operational excellence. It's a unique opportunity to be on a world-class team at a world-class company, and I welcome the challenge and the opportunity."

Emerich's financial and business savvy has helped scale companies through efficient top-line expansion, including mergers and acquisitions, organic growth, and IPO, focusing on predictable financial performance and full legal and regulatory compliance. Before joining SymphonyAI, Emerich held CFO positions at technology companies including Narvar, Science Exchange, BrightEdge, Avangate (acquired by Francisco Partners), Appirio (acquired by Wipro), and MuleSoft (acquired by Salesforce.com). Prior to those positions, he held several financial leadership positions at Salesforce.com (including supporting their IPO), NotifyMe Networks, NBC Internet, LDM Technologies, and General Electric.

