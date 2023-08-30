Industry Partners Choose IPX For Increased Efficiency and Lower Costs

News provided by

IPX Retirement

30 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

IPX Master Recordkeeping Transforms 403(b) Plans While Keeping Provider Choice

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years after the creation of the IPX Plan Governance Program (PGP), IPX Retirement® is transforming standard recordkeeping and administration within the 403(b)/457 industry while preserving and strengthening the multi-product industry. By implementing Master Recordkeeping in addition to the PGP, RIAs, benefits providers, and plan consultants have simplified administration and reduced plan costs in their respective 403(b) and 457 plans.

IPX Retirement has created the industry's only master recordkeeping platform for tax-exempt plans that centralizes multiple investment providers on a single platform, streamlining plan administration while offering custom-designed, permission-based plans with access to multiple investment providers and multiple products, including legacy account data.

"As an innovative provider of retirement plan services to public sector employees, particularly teachers and municipal employees, IPX is proud to work with partners across the industry," said Bill Mueller, CEO. "Plan governance delivers a more flexible solution, improving options for employees as they prepare for retirement. Using a Master Recordkeeper approach helps plan sponsors reduce the burden of plan administration while maintaining a high standard of fiduciary protection for the employer."

IPX Retirement is currently implementing the Master Recordkeeper and PGP solution with Higginbotham Executive Benefits, as part of their RISE benefit program.

"Higginbotham and the RISE Savings and Investment Program are excited to partner with IPX to provide Master Recordkeeping for our 403(b) plan sponsors," stated Kevin Grant, MSFS, CFP®, President, Higginbotham Executive Benefits. "Participants want choices in retirement investment providers but also low costs, consistent oversight, and support from trusted advisors. IPX has the most effective platform we've found to help us offer that kind of seamless experience to Texas educators."

IPX also recently partnered with Verity Advisors to offer a plan governance solution in conjunction with their Vyntanna program for North Carolina school districts.

"Improved 403(b) plans come from industry leaders working together," said Rob McLean, Chief Governance Officer, Vyntanna and Verity Advisors. "Basic plan management through the introduction of governance programs helps create better multi-provider plans. We are working together to bring better education and options to millions of public school teachers and support personnel." 

The PGP empowers advisors and consultants as they work with plan sponsors and school business officials in the non-ERISA 403(b)/457 space. The Plan Governance Program consists of five components essential to a well-governed plan.

For more information about Master Recordkeeping, visit the IPX website.

About IPX Retirement
IPX Retirement is a leading provider of trust, custody, IRA, and recordkeeping services to the retirement plan industry. Our innovative multi-vendor, multi-provider approach delivers superior value for financial advisors, plan sponsors, investment providers, TPAs, and the investors they serve. 

Contact: 
Susan Baber
Director of Marketing
IPX Retirement
PH: 720.863.7802             
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE IPX Retirement

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.