Industry Pioneer Jay Flatley Named as Chairman of Zymergen Board of Directors

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading biofacturing company Zymergen has named Jay Flatley as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Jay has served as lead Independent Director on Zymergen's board since late 2019.

"Over the last 8 years, we've built a powerful biofacturing platform and excellent customer relationships in our key verticals," said Zymergen CEO, Josh Hoffman. "As we mature as a company, we are strengthening our Board and governance practices. With that backdrop, I am delighted to announce that Jay Flatley has been appointed to serve as Chairman of Zymergen's Board of Directors."

"I am excited about the future of Zymergen and the ability of their biofacturing platform to revolutionize materials science," said Mr. Flatley. "I have been working closely with Josh and the team for the past 18 months and am honored to have the opportunity to further assist the company to develop and deliver breakthrough products to the market."

Beyond his role as Chairman of Zymergen's Board, Mr. Flatley will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Illumina through May 26, 2021, where he previously served as CEO from 1999 until 2016. In addition to his work at Illumina, he serves on the Board of Directors at Coherent and Denali, is Chairman of the Board at Iridia and the Wellcome Trust Leap Fund, and is on the Board of Trustees for The Salk Institute.

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biofacturing company using biology to reimagine the world. Zymergen partners with nature to design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products that deliver value to customers in a broad range of industries. A unique combination of biology, chemistry, software and automation enables the company to design and create new materials. Learn more at zymergen.com .

