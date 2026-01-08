Industry Pioneer Kimberly M Cowan Returns to Market as President of Slydyn

Industry trailblazer and HiveAuto co-founder Kimberly M Cowan will now lead Slydyn as President, spearheading its nationwide launch to revolutionize the automotive service lane experience through innovative technology and customer-centric design.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiveAuto, Inc., a groundbreaking force in customer experience transformation, today announced the appointment of veteran industry leader and company co-founder Kimberly M Cowan as President. Widely known for her transformative leadership, Cowan has earned a reputation as a marketing and product maven for some of the most prominent names in automotive. Now, she returns with a bold new mission: to reimagine the service lane and revolutionize how customers interact with dealerships through advocacy, empowerment, and technology.

Kimberly M. Cowan, President of Slydyn, a consumer marketplace for automotive service

Cowan has been quietly shaping the vision and platform strategy behind the scenes for some time, helping architect the company's approach to fixing customer experience challenges in the service lane. As President, she will lead product, marketing, long-term growth, and key strategic initiatives that bring the platform to market and scale it nationwide.

"Kim has been instrumental from the start, shaping the vision, building the foundation, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in this space," said HiveAuto Co-founder and CEO C.R. Campbell. "It was a natural fit for our board and leadership team to have her step into the role of President as we bring Slydyn to life at the scale our ambition demands."

Cowan has held executive roles at high-growth companies across the automotive tech space, including CEO of Kymeera Inc., Chief Strategy Officer at CloudOne, and VP of Business Operations at AutoAlert. She spent more than a decade at Cox Automotive, serving on senior teams across brands like VinSolutions, AutoTrader.com, and AutoMart. As a consultant and strategist, she has led platform development and growth initiatives for top CRM, DMS, and AI software companies, focused on scalable innovation and measurable results.

With Slydyn, Cowan is focused on transforming the service lane experience through innovative technology and customer-centric design.

"Today's drivers expect clarity, convenience, and control from their service experience," said Cowan. "Slydyn delivers on that by turning appointments into trust-based interactions that meet customers where they are and how they prefer to engage. I'm excited to help grow the Slydyn brand and bring this platform to more drivers and shops across the country."

Media Contact:

Marketing Team

[email protected]

About Slydyn

Slydyn is redefining how drivers book automotive service. Our digital platform connects consumers with real-time pricing and availability across vehicle shops, allowing them to compare, book, and confirm appointments in seconds. With seamless integration into existing scheduling systems, Slydyn eliminates friction for consumers while helping service providers increase efficiency, fill bays, and deliver a more connected, customer-centric experience.

www.slydyn.com

SOURCE HiveAuto, Inc.