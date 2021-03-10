Industry Players in Heparin Market Working Concertedly to Commercialize Affordable and Effacious Products, Market to Garner CAGR of 6.8% during 2019 - 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heparin, also known as unfractionated heparin, are a category of anticoagulant in medical sector. It finds use in reducing the incidence and mortality associated with coagulation disorders, and is derived from bovine and porcine sources. The heparin market has witnessed rapid strides from relentless efforts of healthcare companies to unveil affordable and safer anticoagulants in patient populations. Target cohorts for using these agents are venous thromboembolism (VTE), treatment of deep vein thromboses (DVT), and pulmonary embolism (PE). Of various product types, low-molecular-weight heparins (LMWHs) have gathered immense attention. Heparin products can be administered in both oral and parenteral modes.

Clocking a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2027, the market is projected to climb to a valuation of US$ 19.4 Bn by 2027-end. Demand for extended-duration anticoagulants is projected spur clinical advancements in the market.

Key Findings of Heparin Market Study

Mortality Associated With Coagulation Disorders To Spur Commercialization Pace

The high mortality of various coagulation disorders is a key trend boosting the prospects in the heparin market. Venous thromboembolic disease (VTE)-related mortality is high in hospitalized patients even post-operatively. Overall, coagulation disorders have shown substantial mortality and morbidity around the world. In developed regions, such as in Europe, they have led to millions of deaths over the past few years. This necessitates the clinical need for safer and effacious heparin products among the healthcare teams. The incidence and prevalence of venous thromboembolism or VTE in the U.S. especially has led to the demand for anticoagulants of extended activity and lower side effects. Further, the high recurrence of VTE is a key concern among healthcare providers.

Geriatrics High-Risk Populations

The prevalence of VTE is high in elderly adults. Thus, rise in geriatric population has spurred the clinical relevance of various anticoagulant products, thereby spurring the growth momentum of demand in the heparin market. Congestive heart failure is a key cause for such VTE events. The heparin products thus find demand in the treatment of deep vein thromboses and pulmonary embolism. Rise in incidence of renal disorders is also a key target populations for drug makers in the market.

Low Molecular Weight Heparin Gain Clinical Acceptance in Hospital Setting

Low-molecular-weight heparins (LMWHs) are a key category of anticoagulants extensively used in VTE prophylaxis. Although this is a popular category, ultra-low molecular weight heparin (ULMWH) is also expected to witness to gather traction among healthcare teams. Several other alternatives are being explored such as dabigatran, apixaban, and rivaroxaban, which might hamper the revenue prospects in the heparin market. With LMWH drugs, the scenario is particularly lucrative since there is a vastly emerging demand for generics and biosimilars for the branded medicines. The cost-effectiveness is key to affordability and hence uptake in hospital settings.

Heparin Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Rise in economic burden of patients with venous thromboembolism (VTE) worldwide is a key driver for the demand

Rapidly aging populations in several parts of the developing and developed world is boosting the clinical relevance of cost-effective synthetic heparin products.

Heparin Market: Competitive Dynamics

A number of industry players who want to boost their stakes in the heparin market are opting for a mix of strategic moves comprising regulatory approvals, new products approvals, and acquisitions and collaborations. Top players with prominent presence in North America are setting their sights on the emerging markets in Asia Pacific. Some of the key players in the market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

