Industry Powerhouse Ted Hammer Joins Architectura, Opens New York City Office for International Architecture, Design Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conrad Roncati, CEO of Architectura, a New York/New Jersey based Architecture, Planning and Interior Design firm, announced that Theodore S. Hammer FAIA, LEED AP, a long-time industry leader, has joined the organization as Managing Principal, directing the establishment and growth of the firm's office in Manhattan.

Ted Hammer, Managing Principal and Conrad J. Roncati, CEO, Architectura

This represents the fifth office for Architectura, which has robust affiliates in San Francisco, CA, Naples, FL, and Seoul, South Korea in addition to its headquarters location. The firm has attained an international reputation for excellence in the design and development of a wide variety of project types, with expertise in architecture, urban design, interior design, development and planning.

Hammer, has over 35 years of national and international experience working as design lead on diverse project types, integrating both architecture and interior design for media companies, corporate headquarters, private developers and government institutions. He is widely known and respected for his client-centered approach to project delivery, outstanding design, and sophisticated understanding of technological innovation. He is recognized for building and managing firms that command leading roles in the industry. Most recently, he served as Chairman at Mancini Duffy and previously as Managing Partner at HLW International, both with headquarters in New York City.

Roncati, who founded Architectura in 1990 said, "Ted is a proven master at building practices that deliver excellent design and client services, and environments where team members collaborate and grow. Ted is the ideal executive to establish our Manhattan office, and I have confidence that our shared values and vision will be well received in this market and beyond."

Roncati described the company's vision for client service as the integration of design, technology and management to craft solutions for complex assignments that reward clients with proven higher performing projects. "That is how the value of architects will be judged in the future," he said.

Hammer said, "Conrad and I believe that an essential function of Architecture and Design is to bring increased value to our client's projects by creative solutions backed up with technology, service, and speed. My sense of how both creativity and efficiency can benefit clients is also the focus of Architectura. The opportunity to work together serving clients was too tempting to pass up. I've helped build a number of firms in my career to date. Architectura's newly enlarged presence in New York City will deliver large firm resources and efficiencies with the sensitivity and sensibility of a mid-sized organization for both interiors and architectural projects."

Architectura, with headquarters in Fort Lee, New Jersey manages projects in a wide range of specialties, including; Multifamily Residential Development; Active Adult Developments; Institutional Buildings; Medical Facilities; Houses of Worship; Civic Buildings; Recreational Facilities; Mixed-Use Projects; Tenant Improvements; Educational Facilities.

