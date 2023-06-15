Industry Processing Solutions Wins Coveted 2023 Emerald Cup Innovative Consumable Product Award for its Live Dried Perzimmon #2

Patent pending Crop-to-Cure® methodology was used to dry and cure the winning sample in 24 hours, which is poised to offer a revolutionary new method for cannabis and hemp cultivators to optimize the final results while bringing their product to market faster.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Processing Solutions, in conjunction with The Original Resinator, Compound Genetics, and Node labs, was recognized by the Emerald Cup, one of the world's most esteemed cannabis competitions, for its Perzimmon #2 Live Dried flower. The strain won top honors in the Innovative Product: Consumable category, beating out many other entries to claim the first place trophy due to the specialized lyophilization drying method that was employed.

Perzimmon #2 Live Dried Crop-to-Cure® Emerald Cup Awards 2023 Winning Strain for Innovative Product: Consumable

The winning Perzimmon #2 (Rainbow Cheddar x Gastro Pop) samples were harvested from Compound Genetics/Node Labs' facility and first underwent a Cryo-Trim® process, wherein the freshly harvested buds were trimmed live using liquid CO2 with bladeless trimming screens in an Original Resinator machine. After trimming, the buds were freeze dried and made ready for consumption, all within around 24 hours. This unique combination of trimming and freeze drying comprises the Crop-to-Cure® method, which has been proven in laboratory testing to increase total cannabinoids and terpenes by as much as 10-15% (meaning a strain testing at 24% THC could test as high as 27%+ using Crop-to-Cure® as opposed to traditional drying and curing techniques).

Industry Processing Solutions has also released a technical white paper on the Crop-to-Cure® method, which can be found here for download .

"Winning this award is massively validating for a process we've been perfecting for years," says TJ Arnovick, CEO and co-founder at Industry Processing Solutions. TJ continued, "In today's industry, cultivators need every advantage they can get as the cannabis and hemp markets mature. By giving growers the ability to take their plants from the garden to consumers significantly faster and with actual increases in potency and quality, we're excited to see live dried become sought after in the way solventless products have."

Live dried flower utilizing Crop-to-Cure® technology offers major benefits, including:

Significant reduction in the time it takes to bring a dried, smokeable flower to market

Proven increases in cannabinoids and terpenes, while preserving shape, size, color, and flavor, making "live dried" more commercially valuable

Better long term preservation of harvests by allowing cultivators to freeze their plants for up to a year plus, and process them on demand for maximum freshness

Industry Processing Solutions in partnership with The Original Resinator offer service, training, equipment packages so that any licensed grower can take advantage of Crop-to-Cure® processing globally. Turnkey packages range in throughput from 1 to 225+ dried pounds per day and are available now. To learn more, visit www.industryprocessingsolutions.com or call 1-833-444-0420

For media inquiries, please contact Eric Vlosky at [email protected] .

About Industry Processing Solutions: Industry Processing Solutions was founded in 2020 with the mission to empower cultivators and processors to optimize their post harvest production in order to procure the very best cannabis and hemp products possible. Serving clients across North America and beyond with a variety of hands-on as well as remote consulting options so license holders can implement new SKUs from specialty Live Dried flower to almost every kind of extracted product type on the market today. IPS specializes in Crop-to-Cure® drying methods, Cryo-Trim® and Cryo-Sieve® applications, as well as high dollar value solventless production training.

TJ Arnovick

Industry Processing Solutions

1-833-444-0420

[email protected]

SOURCE Industry Processing Solutions