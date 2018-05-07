Industry Report Finds Tri Global Energy Among Texas And National Wind Development Leaders

The company is a long-time leader in the origination and development of utility-scale wind energy projects. According to AWEA's Q1 2018 results, TGE outpaces its nearest competitor in Texas by more than six times the number of megawatts either under construction or in advanced development. With 3,112 MW under construction or in advanced development in the first quarter of 2018, TGE's wind portfolio is nearly 50 percent of the total of 6,664 MW of wind projects either under construction or in advanced development in Texas.

During Q1 2018, U.S. wind project developers reported a combined 33,449 MW of wind capacity under construction or in advanced development, a 40 percent year-over-year increase and the highest level since AWEA began tracking both categories in 2016.

"The fastest growing energy source in the world today isn't oil, or coal, or hydrogen – it's wind," said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy. "And while wind power is not likely to replace fossil fuels in the near future, wind is a key player in shifting the country's energy dependence toward domestic, renewable sources.

"Wind energy is affordable, reliable and clean – and that's driving strong demand," said Billingsley.

About Tri Global Energy - Tri Global Energy (TGE) is a leading developer of wind energy in the U.S. The company is based in Dallas. Founded in 2009, TGE's goal is to develop clean energy at an affordable cost through the development of wind projects. Additionally, the company has pioneered a unique way to generate local economic benefits through the development of renewable energy projects by partnering with landowners, communities and industry-leading investors. The company develops and owns utility-scale wind projects in Texas, New Mexico and Nebraska. For more information, visit http://www.triglobalenergy.com.

