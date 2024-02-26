Industry Screening for "With Love, Charlie" set for February 29th at Landmark Nuart Theater in Los Angeles

Directed by Jaren Hayman (Bodyguards) and Starring Curran Walters (Titans), Ella Cannon (Trees of Peace, Letterkenny), Abin Andrews (Smoking Tigers), Jongman Kim (Yaksha, Love)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Barracuda Baby Productions today announced an industry screening for its short film, "With Love, Charlie," on February 29th at the Landmark Nuart Theater in Los Angeles.

The production - written and directed by director Jaren Hayman (Bodyguards) – tells the story of an American soldier and a Korean soldier who are forced to leave their pregnant wives to serve during the Korean War; the destinies of the four lives becoming forever intertwined.

"With Love, Charlie" Official Poster (CNW Group/FrontRunner Technologies)

Starring Curran Walters (Titans), Ella Cannon (Trees of Peace, Letterkenny), Abin Andrews (Smoking Tigers), Jongman Kim (Yaksha, Love) and Introducing Dongwoo Kang, "With Love, Charlie" sets a backdrop of 1951 America and Korea as a story that could be countless nations and cultures at war.

"In a world marked by increasing division, my aim was to create a film that transcends borders, forging connections among us regardless of the geographical lines that define us," notes Jaren Hayman. "Although set during the Korean War, the film delves into a haunting reality that resonates in our contemporary world," he continues.

"The moment Jaren pitched the project to me, I was in," notes Curran Walters, the film's co-male lead. "The director's vision for the production was clear from the jump, the script was captivating, and both the cast and crew secured for it were truly world class," he notes. Abin Andrews, the film's female co-lead, has equal praise for the production, "I was excited to sign onto the project because of its keen focus on authentic Korean storytelling. Everything from costume and set design, to the intricacies of Korean script were considered in detail," remarks the actor.

It was the film's complicated, yet thoughtful script that drew the acclaimed editor Steve Gandolfi, Founder of Cut+Run, to the project. "With the film's dual Korean and American narrative, and the interplay between past and present on different sides of the world, I knew that the success of the film would be grounded in making the edit as simple as possible."

The film was scored by JUNO nominated recording artist Frank Walker (I Go Dancing), and plays a central role in the film.

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/893449947?share=copy

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024: 7:30 pm (interviews) 8:00 pm (screening) 8:45 pm (reception)

Address: Landmark Nuart Theater – 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA

