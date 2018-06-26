Industry Staffing Leader NEXTAFF Coming to Dallas this July

"Dallas has a labor force of almost 4 million, which is behind only the much larger markets of Chicago, Los Angeles and New York," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and director at NEXTAFF. "There's a wealth of talent for local businesses to pull from. But it's not about finding any talent, it's about finding quality talent. Whether you're looking for housekeepers, accountants, or drivers, every business is trying to accomplish one goal: getting a quality person in that role. At NEXTAFF, we differentiate ourselves, to the benefit of our clients, by expanding beyond the job boards and connecting with any and every person that might be open-minded about a new job or career. The result is a completely different approach to the same candidate search—providing a larger pool of qualified candidates before you even start the screening process."

NEXTAFF offers a proprietary recruiting method called X-FACTOR™, which combines hiring methodologies that are statistically proven to outperform what typical staffing competitors and HR departments traditionally do.

"There's no cookie-cutter approach to our process," Daniel said. "Our methodology is designed to be customizable to each client. Think of it like a recipe that needs adjusting depending on what ingredients you're looking for. What we've seen so far is that we can outperform or increase candidate quality by five times the norm. We look forward to bringing those types of results to businesses in the Dallas area."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to outperform a typical staffing supplier model by up to five times. Each office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in hiring quality talent. As the franchise division of Malone Workforce Solutions, NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions to industrial, administrative, professional, information technology and healthcare industries. NEXTAFF's goal is to enable clients to concentrate on their core business activities while we identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent.

For more information about NEXTAFF's services, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

