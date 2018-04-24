Industry Stalwart Steve Bellini Brings Expertise to High Growth Brand Broken Shed Vodka

SOUTHPORT, Conn., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broken Shed Distilleries, Inc. announced that Steve Bellini has been named Executive Vice President of Business Development. Steve will be leading business development and sales strategy, expanding distribution for the Broken Shed Vodka™ brand. Steve will report to Samuel A. Brown, Executive Chairman and Jonathan Bailey, Chief Executive Officer and President.

As New Exec VP, Steve Bellini brings 40 years of distilled spirits experience to the fast growing Broken Shed Vodka brand.

Steve Bellini is an accomplished beverage alcohol industry veteran with 40+ years of experience on world-renowned brands such as Jägermeister, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Maker's Mark and Absolut Vodka. Steve most recently worked at Mast-Jägermeister US where he served as Senior VP of Distribution and Control State Strategy and as EVP Sales. Previously, Bellini served as President/CEO of Future Brands LLC and as President of Seagram Americas. Steve has also held leadership roles in DISCUS and The Century Council.

"I am excited for the opportunity to join Broken Shed," commented Bellini. "The brand has shown great promise in the markets where we are currently engaged. It's clear that retailers across the country are reevaluating their selection of vodka brands. I'm confident that Broken Shed is a unique and profitable opportunity in the changing vodka set."

"Steve's experience in the distilled spirits industry and his knowledge of the open and control state markets are second to none," said Samuel Brown, executive Chairman of Broken Shed. "We are honored to have him as part of our team."

About Broken Shed Distilleries, Inc.

Broken Shed Distilleries, Inc. is the home of BROKEN SHED VODKA™ the award-winning New Zealand vodka rolling out across the USA. The premium vodka known for its distinctive clean, crisp taste is crafted from the finest, most natural ingredients: whey distillate "Milk Honey" and the freshest clearest water from two pristine water sources. Broken Shed Vodka has no additives and is naturally gluten and GMO free. Enjoy Broken Shed Vodka Responsibly. Come inside at BrokenShedVodka.com.

40% ABV. Imported by Broken Shed Imports, LLC Manhasset, NY / info@brokenshed.com www.facebook.com/BrokenShedVodka, Twitter @BrokenShedVodka and Instagram @BrokenShed.

Awards: Platinum Medal: 2017 SIP Awards | Double Gold in Spirits: 2017 74th WSWA Exhibition & Convention Tasting Competition | Gold Medal: 2017 Los Angeles International Spirits Competition

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-stalwart-steve-bellini-brings-expertise-to-high-growth-brand-broken-shed-vodka-300635820.html

SOURCE Broken Shed Distilleries, Inc.