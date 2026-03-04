Industry Study: CPOs Emerge as Transformation Leaders as AI, Talent, and Risk Define Procurement's Next Chapter

ProcureCon Insights research finds procurement leaders expanding their strategic voice while prioritizing automation, supplier partnerships, and digital talent.

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcureCon Insights, a 365-demand generation partner, today released the 2026 edition of its annual Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) Report. Based on a survey of senior procurement leaders across multiple industries, the report reveals that chief procurement officers are evolving from cost guardians into enterprise transformation leaders—shaping strategy on AI, risk, sustainability, and growth.

While CPOs are gaining influence in the C-suite, many are still constrained by gaps in data readiness, digital talent, and AI governance. Leaders say that without addressing these foundational issues, even aggressive investments in AI and automation will fall short of their potential to drive competitive advantage.

Among the respondents:

89% say their CPO now plays a greater role in high-level decision making than in prior years.

82% expect their CPO's role in decision making to increase over the next 12 months.

Enhancing supplier relationships and strategic partnerships is the top "high" strategic priority for CPOs at 55%.

Implementing AI-driven procurement automation is a high priority for 45%.

Securing digital and analytical talent (54%) and balancing cost reduction with growth (52%) rank as the top two challenges for CPOs in the year ahead.

Only 11% of organizations say their CPO is "fully ready" to leverage AI and machine learning in procurement operations.

Among those not fully ready for AI, 67% cite data privacy, security, and compliance, and 54% cite insufficient data quality and integration as major barriers.

Looking three years ahead, respondents expect CPOs to act as enterprise-wide change agents: partnering closely with the C-suite on strategy, leading sustainability initiatives, enforcing AI and data governance with suppliers, and serving as "business storytellers" who clearly communicate procurement's value to boards and stakeholders.

