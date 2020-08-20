Industry Thought Leaders To Speak At Gastech Virtual Summit

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- dmg events' Gastech Virtual Summit will include strategic and technical content streamed online, enabling the Gas, LNG and Energy industry to connect and engage digitally to address the collective challenges and opportunities the industry faces.

The Gastech Virtual Summit Strategic Conference comprising of the Ministerial & Global Business Leaders Sessions, C-Suite Dialogues and Gastech Tech Talks will deliver advanced insights into the latest commercial strategies and trends dominating the Gas, LNG and Energy industry, providing delegates with fast track information on how best to align business models for the post-pandemic landscape.

The Summit will feature 200+ industry leaders who will outline and share strategies and visions for confronting the new and changed energy markets. Attendees will have access to exclusive critical insights from Ministers, policy makers, business leaders, disrupters and innovators. Issues impacting the future of the industry; energy security of supply; affordability and sustainability; the prospects for demand and investment recovery; and changes to supply in a post COVID-19 world, being top of the agenda.

Nick Ornstien, Vice President Energy for dmg events said: "Gastech has sat at the heart of the Gas, LNG and Energy conversation for 49 years. It is a global platform with the power to convene industry leaders to create a cohesive narrative that address the future challenges and opportunities, as the energy transition accelerates."

Among those confirmed to take part in the virtual conference are Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Honourable Minister for Natural Resources, Canada; Pratima Rangarajan, CEO, OGCI Climate Investments; Maarten Wetselaar, Integrated Gas & New Energies Director and Member of the Executive Committee, Shell; Peter Clarke, Senior Vice President, ExxonMobil Upstream Oil & Gas Company; Laurent Vivier, Senior Vice President Gas, Total; Assistant Secretary Francis Fannon, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources, United States Department of State; Shawn Tupper, Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Canada; Eugene Kaspersky, CEO, Kaspersky Lab; Prabhat Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Petronet LNG; Thomas Siebel, Author & Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, C3.ai; Keisuke Sadamori, Director, Energy Markets and Security, International Energy Agency; Sanjiv Lamba, Executive Vice President, APAC, Linde; Thorbjoern Fors, Executive Vice President, Industrial Applications, Siemens Energy; Hiroki Sato, Managing Executive Officer & Chief Global Partnership Officer, JERA Inc.; Jun Nishizawa, Executive Vice President, Group CEO, Natural Gas Group, Mitsubishi Corporation and Jane Liao, CEO, Natural Gas Business, CPC Corporation, Taiwan.

The topics which the Gastech Virtual Summit will cover include the role of natural gas in the energy transition; the criticality of IoT and data security in the future of the energy industry; the impact of deregulation on markets and investment; opportunities and challenges to the energy sector posed by Industry 4.0; hydrogen's ability to deliver on decarbonisation commitments and what impact environmental activism will have on the emerging growth opportunities for the industry.

Alongside the strategic conference, the Summit will also showcase the very latest and peer-reviewed research on new technologies and business strategies to help companies thrive in challenging times and exclusive keynote addresses from globally renowned leaders in the technology space. The technical conference sessions will feature certified content delivered by industry leaders on recovery, the new post-pandemic energy landscape and how the industry can capitalise and build on reduced emissions for a sustainable and secure long-term energy future.

The Gastech Virtual Summit 2020 is being held in place of the Gastech exhibition and conference, scheduled to take place in Singapore, in September. dmg events and the Gastech Governing Body, in consultation with Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board collectively took the decision to postpone that event, to 13 – 16 September 2021, due to concerns around the global pandemic, accessibility and the wellbeing of speakers, delegates, exhibitors and visitors.

About Gastech

Gastech has united the global as, LNG and energy industry for almost 50 years and continues to do so, placing its emphasis on the future and convening the global community. With the industry's support, Gastech is the heart of the global gas, LNG and energy conversation – bringing together companies, organisations and individuals alike to shape the future of energy. From NOCs, IOCs, utility companies, EPC contractors, E&P companies, service companies, technology providers, shipbuilders and manufacturers – Gastech brings the energy value chain together for progressive discussions, business transactions and cross sector collaboration.

For more information please visit www.gastechevent.com

