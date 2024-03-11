Industry Thought Leadership on Display at HIMSS24 Global Conference

Industry Experts and Healthcare Providers discuss myriad topics through main-stage education sessions and live in-booth podcasts - FinThrive booth #4851

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive, Inc., a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management software solutions, announces participation in HIMSS24, the healthcare industry's premier event. Attendees can visit Booth #4851, where FinThrive will unveil its latest solutions, complemented by a live C-suite focused podcast, an education session to foster conversations with healthcare professionals, and in-booth demos and discussions.

On Wednesday, March 13, at 8:30 a.m. in Room W330A, speakers Jeff Becker, VP of Portfolio Marketing at FinThrive, and Nicole Clawson, VP of Finance & Revenue Cycle at Pennsylvania Mountains Healthcare Alliance (PMHA), will present on healthcare's first, company-agnostic, Revenue Cycle Management Technology Adoption Model (RCMTAM). This data-driven framework is helping healthcare finance leaders benchmark and build strategic roadmaps to optimize and modernize their technology investments. Becker and Clawson will share how RCMTAM is helping to shape transformative revenue cycle management strategies to improve financial performance.

Throughout the exhibit hours on Wednesday, March 13, FinThrive's Brian Urban, Director of Innovation and Emerging Markets, will be hosting a special live edition of the Healthcare Rethink Podcast in the FinThrive booth, capturing timely industry topics and insights with healthcare leaders, including:

Nicole Clawson , VP of Finance & Revenue Cycle at PMHA ( 10:30 a.m. ) , discussing finance and revenue management innovations that are helping test and build new advancements to create a more collaborative healthcare ecosystem.

, discussing finance and revenue management innovations that are helping test and build new advancements to create a more collaborative healthcare ecosystem. HIMSS keynote speaker Jacqueline Naeem , MD, Senior Medical Director, Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation ( 11:00 a.m. ), discussing emerging innovations that are striking a balance between technology and human experiences to advance healthcare.

discussing emerging innovations that are striking a balance between technology and human experiences to advance healthcare. Benjamin Zaniello , MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at Best Buy Health, discussing how technology is building unique in-home healthcare services and experiences to shift healthcare economics and access for millions.

discussing how technology is building unique in-home healthcare services and experiences to shift healthcare economics and access for millions. Craig Joseph , MD, FAAP, FAMIA, Chief Medical Officer, Nordic Global, discussing where health IT is going beyond 2024, starting with the human connection.

discussing where health IT is going beyond 2024, starting with the human connection. Hemant Goel , FinThrive CEO (noon), discussing his vision for the future of RCM.

FinThrive also announced an expanded portfolio, increasing investment in predictive analytics and automation to empower financial stability and decrease the strain of denials and underpayments on healthcare providers. Learn how FinThrive elevates healthcare analytics and advances its vision with these new solutions.

Attendees are invited to visit booth #4851 to explore new enhancements to FinThrive's end-to-end RCM software, schedule private executive meetings, and experience the latest in RCM technology through live demos.

FinThrive will also be accepting an award for its second consecutive Best in KLAS Insurance Discovery win at HIMSS. The 2024 Best in KLAS report includes performance metrics that provide an impartial view of vendor performance. These metrics include an overall KLAS score for each graded service. As a 2024 Best in KLAS for Insurance Discovery, FinThrive Insurance Discover received a score of 93.1 out of 100. For more information on FinThrive's presence at HIMSS24 visit: https://finthrive.com/himss .

"Cultivating success in the healthcare industry requires more than innovative products. It demands collaborative dialogue, shared insights, and a collective commitment to advancing financial health for better patient care," said Hemant Goel, Chief Executive Officer at FinThrive. "At HIMSS, we go beyond showcasing solutions. We foster substantial conversations that drive transformative change."

To discover more about FinThrive Analyze and other solutions within the FinThrive end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management platform, visit Booth #4851 at the HIMSS24 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, March 11-15 in Orlando, Fla.

About FinThrive

FinThrive helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, reduce costs, expand cash collections, and ensure regulatory compliance across the entire revenue cycle continuum. Providing one of healthcare's most comprehensive revenue cycle management SaaS platforms, FinThrive's holistic approach to revenue management offers patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, machine learning & robotic process automation, data & analytics, and education solutions. More than 3,200 healthcare providers are using FinThrive today. For more information, visit finthrive.com.

