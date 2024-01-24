Beauty Retailer Capitalizes on Revenue Growth with New e-Commerce Venture

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After experiencing its largest surge due to the COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce continues to entice consumers with the convenience of online shopping.

Based on Capital One Shopping Research, the proportion of e-commerce sales increased by 64.3% between 2018 and 2023. Revenue of the U.S. e-commerce industry has also seen consistent growth year-to-year, with nearly 1 trillion USD in 2023 and an estimate by Statista to reach 1.5 trillion in 2028.

Industry Trends Favor eCosmetics in Fashion Expansion

"It's not just overall e-commerce revenue that's on the rise," says eCosmetics' Chief Marketing Officer Alex Irvin. "There is unmistakable demand in the beauty and fashion sectors specifically."

Fashion and apparel purchases account for 37.9% of retail revenue and 21.4% of all online retail sales. E-commerce revenue in this area more than doubled from 2017 to 2023, and the Statista Digital Market Outlook estimates that number from 2017 will be tripled by 2027.

After more than three years in the online cosmetic, skincare, and beauty world, eCosmetics took a new leap into the fashion industry in Q3 of 2023, cladding customers from head-to-toe in high-end and highly-sought brands.

"After garnering exceptional success in the beauty game, I'm excited about stepping into this new market," says eCosmetics' President/CEO Richard Kirsch. "We want to use the momentum of our growth to expand operations while making shopping convenient and fun again."

By stocking contemporary labels such as Free People, Skims, and Off-White, luxury brands like Gucci, Balenciaga, and Burberry, and classics including Ralph Lauren and Levis, eCosmetics offers the full department store shopping experience without the arduous task of searching every hanger and rack.

"During the pandemic, we garnered a reputation for having the best beauty brands, consistently fast shipping, and amazing customer service," says eCosmetics' Director of Account Management Michelle Chase. "We want to prove to our loyal beauty customers we can be first on their list when updating their closets as a trusted lifestyle brand."

According to stats from Marketing Metrics, the likelihood of selling to an existing customer is 60-70%. On average, Capital One consumers who purchase apparel online also spend $20 more per order than any other category.

