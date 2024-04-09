Industry Vet David Germann to Steer Sales & Marketing for CU LIFT Fund

Brings CLO-level credit union experience

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CU LIFT Fund, the funding-as-a-service CUSO committed to helping credit unions grow their auto loan portfolios, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Germann as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Germann will drive the CUSO's go-to-market strategy as it takes hold across the industry. He has an extensive career in retail banking and was most recently the Chief Lending Officer at $1.5 billion Credit Union of America, where he drove the credit union to become the top auto lender in the entire state of Kansas.

David Germann

"I am most excited about the valuable insights that David brings to our credit union clients," said CU LIFT Fund President Paul Rindone. "He's not only a great listener, but he's also lived it. We are fortunate to have someone of David's character and experience at CU LIFT Fund."

"Credit unions are increasing investment and prioritizing member experience," noted Germann. "Our focus is creating a great auto purchase experience for members."

Rindone added, "Our focus is narrow. We start once the member has been approved and shepherd them through their car purchase journey. I'm confident David's impact on our CUSO will extend far beyond the sales and marketing realm."

About Credit Union LIFT Fund

CU LIFT Fund's mission is to help credit unions directly fund more auto loans. The CUSO accomplishes this by creating a better overall member purchase experience and offering a unique value proposition for dealers that includes instant funding. CU LIFT Fund is committed to creating a nationwide ecosystem of credit unions and automobile dealers, giving credit unions a strong collective voice with dealers while preserving and promoting each credit union's individual brand. Visit us on the web and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Sarah Snell Cooke

(443) 472-6276

[email protected]

SOURCE CU LIFT Fund LLC