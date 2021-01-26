Industry Veteran Allyson McKay to Lead Embrey Management Services Division

"Allyson is an experienced professional with strong and proven skills leading property management teams," said Trey Embrey, President and CEO of Embrey. "Our property management division is an important cornerstone – along with our investment, development and construction divisions – and we are delighted to welcome Allyson to our leadership team."

Before Embrey, McKay was Senior Vice President for Lincoln Property Company, responsible for its Southwest and West regions including Texas, Arizona, California and Colorado. She has also served as Vice President for the Central Texas Region at Lincoln, and as Operations Manager for Fort Hood Family Housing, where she helped guide the privatization of military housing. She was Executive Director of Lincoln's partnership with the Army at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.

"Embrey is nationally known for its high-quality properties and creating places where people want to be," McKay said. "Our management services division is an award-winning provider of residential services for properties."

McKay attended the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University and earned the Certified Property Management designation from The Institute of Real Estate Management. McKay was the 2015 President of the San Antonio Apartment Association and is currently serving as a Texas Apartment Association Board delegate and a voting member of the TAA Legislative Committee.

About Embrey Partners, Ltd.

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, Ltd., is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds and manages multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 41,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is one of the leading developers in the multifamily sector, with approximately 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

