INDUSTRY VETERAN AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF TYLER PERRY STUDIOS MICHELLE SNEED LAUNCHES ALL-WOMEN LED CONTENT STUDIO A FEW GOOD WOMEN PRODUCTIONS

Founder and CEO Michelle Sneed is a seasoned industry executive with over 17 years of experience in television and film production. As the first woman president of Tyler Perry Studios, Sneed oversaw production for all film, television and new media projects. During her tenure in this role, she led the launches of and executive produced several new series resulting in over 450 episodes of television as well as three feature films including the top-rated BET and BET+ series "Sistas, "The Oval," "Ruthless," "Bruh" and "All The Queen's Men"; the Nickelodeon series "Young Dylan"; Netflix films "A Fall From Grace," "A Madea Homecoming" and "A Jazzman's Blues." Prior to this, Sneed served as director of physical production for BET Networks where she oversaw and executed multiple scripted, docufilms and live shows including the coveted BET Awards and the critically acclaimed late night talk show, "The Rundown With Robin Thede."

A graduate of Michigan State University, Sneed is a member of the Producers Guild of America and serves on the Board of Governors for the Paley Center as well as the Dream Chasers Foundation. She is also the recipient of the 2022 Girls With Gifts "Givers Award" and has been recognized multiple times by The Hollywood Reporter on their Women In Entertainment Power 100 list as well as Essence Magazine's Black Women In Hollywood.

For more information on A Few Good Women Productions visit https://afewgoodwomen.com

ABOUT A FEW GOOD WOMEN PRODUCTIONS

A Few Good Women Productions is a content studio and full-service production company specializing in the financing, development, production, licensing and distribution of premium content across film, television and new media platforms. True to its namesake, A Few Good Women Productions is led by a diverse executive leadership team who embrace projects driven by complex and dynamic characters that represent diverse people, places, cultures, and concepts.

Twitter: @AFewGoodWomenProductions

Instagram: @afewgoodwomenproductions

CONTACT:

Tracy McGraw

Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE A Few Good Women Productions