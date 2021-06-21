Industry Veteran Brian Marin Joins Custom Channels

"We've found a proven winner who has a deep understanding in business development and brand strategy consulting in the music-for-business space," said David Rahn, President of Custom Channels. "Brian has a lengthy portfolio showcasing his skills to provide brands with customer driven audio solutions that achieve the goal of brand loyalty from the customer."

"My love of music naturally led my life long career to Custom Channels with the shared goal of pursuing the art of the perfect music mix. I do believe music can save the world...let's do this thing!!!" exclaimed Marin.

Marin has spent the last 25 years consulting and partnering with top fortune 500 enterprise retailers in fashion, big box, restaurant, grocery, banking, casinos, C-stores and health-care organizations including brands like T-Mobile, Walmart, Amazon, Harley-Davidson, Limited Brands, Kroger, GameStop, Journey's, American Eagle, Whole Foods, Nissan, 7-Eleven, Costco, PetSmart and Target, just to name a few.

In addition, Marin has led speaking forums and panels at events such as Store Point, Digital Expo, South by Southwest (SXSW), Digital Hollywood, Digital Place Based Advertising Agency (DPAA), Global Shop, and Consumer Engagement Technology World (CETW).

ABOUT CUSTOM CHANNELS:

Custom Channels was created by broadcasting veterans John Bradley and David Rahn. Custom Channels is a music service for businesses that need licensed on-premise music to enhance the customer experience. We launched the streaming-to-business service in 2008 after webcasting for broadcasters beginning in 2000. Music selection, streaming, playback, reporting and licensing is all handled for the client. We pride ourselves in the art of the perfect music mix because we believe what you leave out is just as important as what you leave in.

