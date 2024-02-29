Industry Veteran Caleb Sima to Keynote Identity Management Day 2024 Conference, Registration Now Open

Co-hosted by the Identity Defined Security Alliance and the National Cybersecurity Alliance, one-day virtual conference will take place on April 9th, 2024

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral education and resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced registration is now open for the Identity Management Day Virtual Conference 2024. The free one-day event will take place on Identity Management Day, April 9, 2024.

The fourth annual Identity Management Day, presented by the IDSA, the Secure Identity Alliance, and IdentityXP, in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA), and co-chaired by Saviynt, will be a 24-hour-long event. The conference will begin in the Oceania-Asia region at 10am AEST with in person and online sessions, followed by the EMEA region at 10am CEST, and the Americas region starting at 9am EST.

Caleb Sima, former CSO of Robinhood and Chair of CSA AI Security Alliance, will deliver the keynote, "Identity Reboot: Generative AI as a Catalyst for Change" at 10:30 AM ET. His presentation will focus on the emergence of generative AI and how it compels us to revisit the fundamental principles of identity in the digital age. He will explore the critical need for a secure and reliable identity framework by examining current vulnerabilities through a first-principles lens. Other Identity Management Day sessions include:

National Cybersecurity Alliance, Lisa Plaggemier: "People Heart Password Notebooks"

IDPro, Heather Flanagan : "Navigating the Future: Insights from the 2024 IDPro Skills, Programs & Diversity Survey"

: "Navigating the Future: Insights from the 2024 IDPro Skills, Programs & Diversity Survey" Sailpoint, Rob Sebaugh : "Fortifying Identity: Navigating Threats and Solutions in The Age of AI-driven Business"

: "Fortifying Identity: Navigating Threats and Solutions in The Age of AI-driven Business" Decentralized Identity Foundation, Kim Duffy : " Decentralized Identity for the People, and for the Non-People (NPEs that is): Updates, Trends, and Killer Use Cases"

Identity Foundation, : " Identity for the People, and for the Non-People (NPEs that is): Updates, Trends, and Killer Use Cases" CyberArk, Brandon McCaffrey : "Strengthening Your Security Perimeter to Shut Down Identity Based Attacks"

: "Strengthening Your Security Perimeter to Shut Down Identity Based Attacks" OpenID, Gail Hodges : "Top 10 Digital Identity Trends from the OpenID Foundation"

Register

Panel sessions are eligible for CPE credit submission and recordings of the sessions will be available following the event. Register for Identity Management Day, here.

Get Involved

For a preview of what to expect during Identity Management Day and ways to get more involved, register for this February 29th informational session or view the recording here.

Improve Your Identity Management: Identity security is everyone's responsibility. Whether you are a security leader, security practitioner, or looking for ways to protect your corporate or personal identity, find what you can do to #BeIdentitySmart.

Nominate an Individual or Organization for an Identity Management Award: Recognize individuals and organizations making identity management and security an enabler to business operations while reducing risk.

Become an Identity Management Champion: Identity Management Champions have made identity management and security foundational to their mission.

Sponsor the Virtual Conference: Join CyberArk, SailPoint, Fastpath, StrongDM, KeyFactor, Saviynt, Alert Enterprise, and others in sponsoring the event, please download the prospectus.

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

For more information about IDSA, please visit www.idsalliance.org and to learn more about memberships, please visit https://www.idsalliance.org/about-us/membership/.

Media Contact

Angelique Faul

Silver Jacket Communications

513.633.0897

SOURCE IDSA