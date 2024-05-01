Industry Veteran Chris Turner Joins Pivot Bio as Chief Commercial Officer

Former Head of U.S. Crop Science at Bayer to bring extensive expertise to propel Pivot Bio into next phase of growth.

ST. LOUIS and BERKELEY, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, a leading sustainable agriculture company, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Chris Turner as Chief Commercial Officer. In this executive role, Turner will lead the company's global growth agenda and commercial sales organization. He will be a member of Pivot Bio's executive leadership team, reporting to Chris Abbott, CEO.

"Chris is a highly regarded, results-oriented leader in the ag industry, and we couldn't be more excited that he is joining our team," said Chris Abbott, CEO of Pivot Bio. "With nearly three decades of industry experience, Chris has effectively led extensive global commercial, strategic and operational teams. Chris certainly exemplifies commercial leadership with a consistent focus on performance and results. I am confident that his industry knowledge and commercial leadership experience will empower Pivot Bio in the United States, our biggest market, and globally as we expand to new markets in the near future."

Turner joins Pivot Bio from Bayer Corporation, where he has served as Head of the U.S. Crop Science division. Turner served as a member of the North America leadership team, overseeing a team responsible for the company's commercial operations nationwide. He managed the field sales teams and developed go-to-market strategies while delivering on business goals for crop protection, branded seed and Bayer's Climate FieldView. He also served as senior vice president of U.S. commercial operations. Before joining Bayer, he was with Monsanto Company for more than 20 years, serving as a business leader, establishing go-to-market strategies, execution and strategic partnership development. During his tenure, he held several other sales leadership roles within U.S. commercial operations. Prior to joining Monsanto, he was a district sales leader for FMC Corporation.

Raised on a farm in Northeast Missouri, Turner is passionate about strengthening the agriculture industry. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture from the University of Missouri and continues to participate in the operations on his farm.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio is a leading sustainable agriculture company delivering farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation. They are among the industry's most promising climate solutions because they deliver nitrogen to plants without the negative impacts of synthetic fertilizer. Pivot Bio's nitrogen is weatherproof, safer to handle, and does not leach or contribute to nitrous oxide pollution. By making this possible for the first time at scale, Pivot Bio is upending the 190 billion USD nitrogen market. Pivot Bio has been recognized twice by Time magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies and by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good. The company recently announced its fourth consecutive year of growth. For more information, visit PivotBio.com.

SOURCE Pivot Bio, Inc