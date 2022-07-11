Industry Veteran, Craig Stephen, Joins Nabaco® Board of Directors and Advisory Board

Stephen's expertise in the global produce industry enhances the organization's operations and accelerates Nabaco's growth.

SAN MARCOS, Texas, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Stephen, a senior leader and advisor in the consumer food and produce industry, has joined the Board of Directors and Advisory Board for Nabaco® Inc. Nabaco manufactures a revolutionary safe and edible coating that extends the shelf life of produce. Mr. Stephen has 30 years of experience and advises businesses on operational and profitability strategies. He led several business units at Chiquita, including serving as President & COO of Chiquita's Far East/Austral Asia business unit, Vice President & GM of the North American fresh fruit business, and SVP & GM of Fresh Express, the leading packaged salad business.

Mr. Stephen brings great expertise in production, sales, marketing and organizational development to Nabaco. Dr. Gary Beall, CEO of Nabaco, says "Craig's many years of experience adds greatly to our already seasoned team of produce professionals to push forward our revolutionary coating technology to help alleviate food waste, improve bottom lines, and lower environmental impacts of such waste." Kevin Frye, Vice President of Sales for Nabaco, recognizes the strength of this addition to the company. "Craig's broad produce industry experience, plus his executive leadership expertise, equal a tremendous asset to Nabaco. We are thrilled he is part of our organization."

"It's an honor to join the Nabaco Board of Directors and advise this entrepreneurial management team as they develop and bring cost-effective solutions to the produce industry", said Stephen. "I'm excited to join at a key point in Nabaco's growth and share my experience in helping reduce produce waste, and improve profitability throughout the supply chain that will lead to increased access to produce worldwide."

Nabaco is revolutionizing the produce industry with its GRAS approved edible coating; NatuWrap®. The patented, sustainable NatuWrap coating keeps moisture in, while keeping oxygen and unwanted microorganisms out. The odorless, colorless, tasteless technology extends the shelf life of fruits and vegetables, providing value to growers, packers, retailers and consumers. NatuWrap is versatile to apply and cost-effectively reduces losses that account for billions of dollars lost each year in the produce supply chain.

Dedicated to making positive impacts on world hunger and climate change, Nabaco is comprised of scientists, entrepreneurs, industry experts and researchers. The team includes leaders with decades of experience commercializing research into successful products. The award-winning Nabaco research team's discovery, NatuWrap®, is a revolutionary fresh produce coating technology, which lengthens produce longevity, increases grower, packer, and retailer profitability, reduces waste, and improves fresh food availability around the world. To learn more or inquire about investment opportunities, please visit nabacoinc.com.

