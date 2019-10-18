WALL, N.J., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Veteran Dan Dunn announces the launch of Adyson Aviation Group, a transaction focused Corporate Aircraft Brokerage that will combine the client service and industry expertise with a deep bench of industry experts from the US, Europe, and EMEA.

The Adyson Aviation Group believes their global presence will serve their clients' needs, with industry experts in Turkey, Germany, Moscow, and the UK. This combination of experience and talent will give their clients access to real time worldwide market data and buying opportunities, exclusive inventory, and emerging buyers in developing energy and resource sectors.

Founder Dan Dunn stated, "We see a real opportunity to provide clients the type of service, information, and actionable confidence they haven't seen in a while. With US sales leveling off and firms focused on extensive product offerings and personnel growth without historical depth, we enter the market with depth, experience, global presence, and laser focused on doing one thing and doing it exceptionally well – aircraft transactions."



Business Aviation Veteran Dan Dunn has over 20 years of experience in business aviation specializing in aircraft transactions including sales, acquisitions and leasing. He also has a strong discipline in transaction structure, finance, and management. Dan has been responsible for over $2 billion in aircraft sales, acquisitions, trades, and leases during his career.



Prior to Founding Adyson Aviation Group, Dan served as the Executive Vice President for Mente group and was responsible for the global transactions group. Dan is based in the Greater New York Metro Area and spends quite a bit of time in Europe with the Europe and EMEA teams. He is a member of NBAA and sat in the first IADA Certified Broker's class. He regularly contributes to aircraft and avionics manufacturers panels and evaluation boards.

