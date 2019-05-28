Industry Veteran Daniel McCormack Joins Segall Bryant & Hamill's Institutional Team

CHICAGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Segall Bryant & Hamill announced today that Daniel McCormack has joined the firm as a Director of Marketing and Business Development for its institutional channel. His responsibilities include consultant relations, client service and marketing for institutional clients.

Dan brings over 25 years of industry experience to Segall Bryant & Hamill. He was most recently at BNY Mellon Asset Management where he served as the Head of U.S. Institutional Sales for North America. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Dan was with The Boston Company Asset Management LLC as the Global Head of Strategic Relationships. He has also held Consultant and Institutional Sales positions with John Hancock Advisors.

"Dan's pedigree and his extensive knowledge of the investment industry will benefit our client and consultant relationships," said Clark Koertner, Director of Institutional Sales. "We remain focused on delivering exceptional service to our clients and consultants, and I am confident in Dan's ability to further strengthen our efforts on this front."

About Segall Bryant & Hamill

Segall Bryant & Hamill is an independent investment firm headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Denver, St. Louis, Philadelphia, and Naples, Florida. The firm was established in 1994 and had over $19 billion in assets under management as of 3/31/19. SBH offers a range of investment strategies and customized solutions for institutional and wealth management clients, including domestic, international, and global equity; fixed income; and alternatives. For more information, please visit www.sbhic.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Segall Bryant & Hamill.

SOURCE Segall Bryant & Hamill

