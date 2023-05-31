Industry Veteran Dave Kilimnik joins the Board of OneSix

CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSix, a leading data transformation company and Snowflake Premier partner, today announced that Dave Kilimnik, previously Founder and CEO of Hero Digital, has joined its Board of Directors.

As part of OneSix's Board of Directors, Dave will bring his 20+ years of technology services experience to help guide the rapid growth and capabilities expansion of OneSix as the organization helps its clients become Modern Data Organizations.

"The amount of data is rapidly expanding, and the companies who build Modern Data Organizations to harness, analyze, and use data to make smarter business decisions will be the ones that succeed. This creates a remarkable opportunity to build the next-generation data transformation firm. I am excited to bring my depth of experience building technology services organizations to OneSix in order to drive measurable outcomes for their customers and capitalize on this incredible market opportunity," said Dave Kilimnik.

As Founder & CEO of Hero Digital, Dave built Hero into one of the largest independent customer experience companies with over $100M in revenue and 500 employees globally. After founding Hero Digital in 2014, Dave took on private equity partner CI Capital in 2016, and then led Hero Digital's sale to AEA Investors in 2021. He established Hero as one of the leading Adobe Platinum partners, culminating in Hero being named the Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year, Americas in 2022. Dave currently sits on the Board of Hero Digital and is an Executive Fellow at the Harvard Business School.

"Dave brings an unmatched level of experience building services businesses in fast-growing markets that are client-centric and leverage technology partners to scale," said Mike Galvin, Chief Executive Officer. "Dave will play an integral part in our continued growth within Snowflake, but also drive our future vision of becoming the go-to data transformation company in helping our clients build Modern Data Organizations. This is a great step forward in OneSix's journey."

Founded in 2013 by seasoned data and software consultants, OneSix specializes in leveraging data and cloud technologies to address clients' business challenges. Its team of skilled cloud and data analytics experts guide companies in becoming Modern Data Organizations.

Today, the company has strategic partnerships with Snowflake, Matillion, Microsoft, AWS, Fivetran, and more to deliver best-in-class solutions to its client base. With a client-centric approach, OneSix has become a trusted partner for organizations seeking to harness the power of data to drive growth and efficiency.

