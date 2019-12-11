Industry Veteran Dr. Randy Allen Joins SiFive as Vice President of RISC-V Software

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiFive, Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, today announced that Dr. Randy Allen has joined the company as vice president of RISC-V software. Dr. Allen will be responsible for developing and implementing RISC-V software strategy for SiFive.

"I met the SiFive founders while teaching at Berkeley some years ago," said Dr. Allen. "It was clear even then that RISC-V and SiFive were going to be special, once-in-a-lifetime events. I'm excited to join the SiFive team and spearhead software strategy for this revolutionary technology."

Dr. Allen brings more than 30 years of industry experience and, most recently, served as vice president of software engineering at Wave Computing. He has also served in leadership roles at tech companies such as Mentor Graphics, National Instruments and Cypress Semiconductor.

"Randy's expertise in everything from embedded software design and development to high performance computing makes him an obvious choice for the role," said Dr. Naveed Sherwani, president and CEO of SiFive. "His skill in the development of vectorizing and parallelizing compilers is world-class and will be instrumental in the future of SiFive."

Dr. Allen earned an artium baccalaureus degree in Chemistry from Harvard University and a PhD in Mathematical Sciences from Rice University. Today, at the RISC-V Summit, Dr. Allen will deliver the current state of the union of RISC-V software at 12:50 p.m. PST at the San Jose Convention Center in Grand Ballroom 220-C.

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of seasoned silicon executives and the RISC-V inventors, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all market verticals to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. With 15 offices worldwide, SiFive has backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, www.sifive.com.

