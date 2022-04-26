Industry Veteran Eric May Appointed Lodging Dynamics Vice President of Finance

Eric's background includes providing financial and accounting leadership for portfolios of diverse recreational and destination assets, including wineries, condominiums, marinas, golf courses, full-service resorts, and hotels. "Eric brings rich experience developing, managing, and transitioning finance and accounting systems in the hospitality industry. The unique knowledge and leadership he brings are key to enhancing our accounting services. We continually look for ways to better care for our customers. Eric adds tremendous talent to help us serve our customer base better," said Jamie Caraher, president and CEO of Lodging Dynamics.

In addition to his financial, accounting, and business acumen, Eric brings operating experience, which gives unique insight when integrating accounting systems for third-party management excellence. In Eric's most recent role, he directed the transition to a new accounting system for a portfolio of luxury resorts and wineries. "I am excited to join Lodging Dynamics. The company has assembled a world-class team and is well-positioned for continued growth. I am grateful to have a role in contributing to our future success," stated Eric.

Eric received a BS in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, San Berardino. Eric with his wife Michele and three boys enjoys traveling and spending time at baseball diamonds.

About Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the continental United States and Hawaii. The company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

