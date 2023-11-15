Industry Veteran Gavin Morgan Joins Grubb Properties as Managing Director, Investments

News provided by

Grubb Properties

15 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubb Properties, a leading vertically integrated commercial real estate firm focused on multifamily, is pleased to announce that industry veteran Gavin Morgan has joined the firm as Managing Director, Investments. In his new role, Morgan will work on expanding Grubb's capital formation efforts, with a focus on institutional and international investors.

Continue Reading
Gavin Morgan, Grubb Properties
Gavin Morgan, Grubb Properties

Morgan brings more than 30 years of real estate experience to Grubb, with roles in New York, London, and Hong Kong. He has extensive experience in strategy, development, asset management, fundraising, and executive leadership. Most recently, he served as the Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of JLL's Hong Kong and China offices, where he directly managed a 900-person business and drove revenue growth and strategic planning.

"Grubb Properties' primary goal is to mitigate the housing crisis in the U.S. while generating competitive returns for our investors," said Todd Williams, Chief Investment Officer. "Gavin's international experience and deep connections in the institutional investor community will enable us to further expand our Link ApartmentsSM brand."

"By focusing on the essential housing segment and strategically selecting resilient markets across the country, Grubb Properties is intelligently navigating a difficult commercial real estate market," said Morgan. "I'm excited to join such a dynamic, innovative company, and I look forward to helping Grubb achieve their ambitious future growth goals by sharing this strategy with investors worldwide."

Morgan will be based in Grubb's Charlotte, NC, headquarters. He is a Chartered Surveyor and holds a B.S. degree from Ulster University. He is also a member of the Urban Land Institute. In his spare time, Morgan enjoys sports and hosts the PropNX podcast, where he interviews commercial real estate professionals from around the globe.

About Grubb Properties

Grubb Properties, founded in 1963, is a vertically integrated real estate company focused on the Essential Housing space through its Link ApartmentsSM brand. The company targets residents in the middle of the income spectrum, directly addressing a growing crisis for essential housing, while providing residents with exceptional living spaces. Grubb Properties maintains a long-term perspective and its careful and measured approach to real estate investment has delivered resilient and impressive returns. Grubb Properties has received numerous sustainability designations and recognitions, and undergoes annual ESG assessments through GRESB. For more information, visit www.grubbproperties.com.

SOURCE Grubb Properties

Also from this source

Community, Cost, and Climate: Taking the Pulse of the Young American Renter

Community, Cost, and Climate: Taking the Pulse of the Young American Renter

While the nation grapples with an epidemic of loneliness, young American renters appreciate the importance of community and the role their living...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.