Industry Veteran Greg Myers Joins IDeaS as Chief Client Officer to Advance Best-in-Class Client Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDeaS, the leader and pioneer of revenue management software announced today the selection of Greg Myers as its chief client officer effective June 3, 2019. Myers brings more than 30 years of experience serving customers in the software field. He has held executive management positions for Fortune 500 companies including Apple, Sony, McAfee and most recently, BMC Software.

Passion and focus – From the beginning, Myers has advocated in each position of his career to maintain a deep client focus and a strong client voice through ongoing relationships. Keeping this client focus at the core of how he leads organizations, he has influenced product decisions and driven corporate initiatives that improve the client experience.

New leadership role to champion the client – Myers' near-term focus will include enhancing IDeaS' strategic client partnerships through targeted leadership techniques. He is dedicated to championing a "client-first" culture with a goal of retaining and growing the organization's client relationships and engagements.

Leading the next evolution of client excellence and success – IDeaS, well-known for focused client success and listening to the voice of the client, will use Myers' expertise to build a new paradigm for client success programs in hospitality technology.

Sanjay Nagalia, chief operating officer, IDeaS said: "We are excited to welcome Greg to the IDeaS executive team. Our clients have always been our number one priority and as a result the timing was perfect to take the next step in our ongoing evolution. His exceptional experience in the software industry, and his passion for client-focused strategy and objectives, will bring a new level of excellence to IDeaS and elevate our ongoing client engagement focus."

Greg Myers, chief client officer, IDeaS said: "I am passionate about the client. This passion has helped drive client-focused initiatives within every organization for which I have worked. I look forward to ensuring that every client touch point with IDeaS is consistent, professional and provides the highest quality and value to our client base."

IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world's leading provider of revenue management software and services. With over 30 years of expertise, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 11,000 clients in 129 countries. Combining industry knowledge with innovative, data-analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated decisions they can trust. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at ideas.com.

