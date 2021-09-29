Industry veteran Jackie Barry Hamilton joins Sense as CFO

Over the past 20 years, Jackie held the role of CFO at multiple companies, both private and public, ranging from small startups and emerging growth SaaS companies with under $10M in annual revenues to more established companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenues and thousands of employees and legal entities operating across the globe.

Said Sense CEO Mike Phillips: "As Sense expands its footprint, we're starting the next stage of our company's growth and on a path to making homes more intelligent and a key part of the energy transition. At this pivotal moment, we're excited to bring on a CFO with tremendous experience taking companies through every phase of their growth."

Said Jackie Barry Hamilton: "The founders and management team at Sense have done this before—more than once—and they succeeded in advancing the voice recognition technology that is now ubiquitous in our daily lives. Just as the telecom industry was transformed by the adoption of smartphones, it's clear that with the need for decarbonization, energy systems are going to go through a similar transition. I'm thrilled to join this team to help the company achieve its ambitions."

Before joining Sense, Jackie was CFO at Zoom Telephonics, Inc., a publicly-traded manufacturer and distributor of home and office networking equipment operating under the MotorolaⓇ brand name (merged with Minim, Inc.). She was previously the CFO at Netcracker Technology Corporation, a wholly - owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, which provides market-leading, next-gen BSS, OSS, cloud, 5G, IoT, SDN/NFV and other mission-critical solutions to Tier 1 telecom and cable service providers around the globe, where she focused on revenue growth, company profitability, cash management, and global compliance matters.

Prior to Netcracker, Jackie was CFO at Intronis, Inc., a private, venture-backed emerging growth company (now part of Barracuda Networks) that provides cloud-based data protection and recovery services for SMB customers through a SaaS commercial platform.

As CFO of the global technology division at Monster Worldwide, Jackie oversaw the expansion of offshore development teams in Europe and Asia and led the company through a global, company-wide Order-to-Cash review of its workflows and business processes, implementing new business processes and business systems to ensure compliance and support growth.

Jackie started her career at Corporate Software, the first global reseller of software to F100 and F500 companies, where she rose through the ranks in Finance to become CFO of the company. During her 13-year tenure with Corporate Software, which was acquired by Level (3) Communications and is now part of Insight, the company grew from $100 million in annual revenues to over $1.5 billion, and expanded operations from three to 14 countries.

Jackie Barry Hamilton holds an MS in Finance from Boston College and a BA from Simmons University in Finance and International Business.

About Sense

Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and more efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense has received investments from two of the world's largest energy technology companies, Schneider Electric and Landis + Gyr. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com .

