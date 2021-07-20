Industry Veteran Jason Banks Joins nVoq Incorporated to Lead Post-Acute Sales

BOULDER, Colo., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nVoq Incorporated, a provider of medically-infused speech recognition software, is pleased to announce that Jason Banks has joined the company effective June 14. Jason was most recently Vice President of Post-Acute at Netsmart and previously has held senior executive roles at Seasons Hospice (National Director, Executive Operations), Netsmart (Vice President of Home Care and Hospice) and Allscripts (Area Vice President). Reporting to Chris Moran, Vice President of Enterprise Sales for nVoq, Banks will have line responsibility for the post-acute business segment including direct and channel sales. This represents another investment by nVoq in building a strategic team focused on the post-acute care segment.

"We're thrilled to add a senior industry leader of Jason's caliber to our team," said Moran. "He brings a truly unique combination of sales and operational leadership that is hard to top. Jason's passion and perspective for the post-acute space should serve nVoq well by expanding our market position in this strategic focus area for the company."

"I'm really excited to be joining nVoq at this pivotal time in the company's growth," said Banks. "nVoq's speech recognition is quickly becoming an operational game-changer for some of the largest names in the post-acute industry. I see a tremendous opportunity for us ahead and look forward to contributing in a major way."

Jason, his wife Becky, and his family will continue to reside in Oswego, IL. Jason brings his background and experience in both post-acute technology and, on the provider side, running a hospice and palliative care organization.

ABOUT nVoq

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expedite high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement cycles.

